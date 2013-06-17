2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
CAM295BL/00
Αποτυπώστε και μοιραστείτε εύκολα υπέροχες στιγμές
Αποτυπώστε βίντεο και φωτογραφίες Full HD μέσα σε μια στιγμή, με τη βιντεοκάμερα CAM300 ESee. Η οθόνη αφής 3" σάς προσφέρει διαισθητικό έλεγχο, ενώ οι δυνατότητες άμεσης επεξεργασίας και ταχείας αποτύπωσης σας επιτρέπουν να μοιράζεστε αυτά που θέλετε αμέσως, τόσο στην τηλεόραση όσο και στο Διαδίκτυο.
4.2
από 5
5
Κριτικές
Nikki525
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής
The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.
I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.
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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CAM295BL HD camcorder
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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CAM295BL HD camcorder
Bronwyn
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.
I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CAM295BL HD camcorder
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CAM295BL HD camcorder
Kallikrates
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής
Easy and pocketable
I can carry this with me and make short videos as and when. Used it for business to inform someone of a problem I needed addressing. Good for stills too. Very reasonably priced and people who see it just want one.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CAM295BL HD camcorder
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CAM295BL HD camcorder