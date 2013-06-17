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  • Φωτογραφία εναλλακτικού προϊόντος
  • Φωτογραφία προϊόντος σε χρήση
  • Κύρια σελίδα
  • Φωτογραφία εναλλακτικού προϊόντος
  • Φωτογραφία προϊόντος σε χρήση
  • Κύρια σελίδα

Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον

Βιντεοκάμερα HD

CAM295BL/00

4.2

| (5) Κριτικές

Αποτυπώστε και μοιραστείτε εύκολα υπέροχες στιγμές

Αποτυπώστε βίντεο και φωτογραφίες Full HD μέσα σε μια στιγμή, με τη βιντεοκάμερα CAM300 ESee. Η οθόνη αφής 3" σάς προσφέρει διαισθητικό έλεγχο, ενώ οι δυνατότητες άμεσης επεξεργασίας και ταχείας αποτύπωσης σας επιτρέπουν να μοιράζεστε αυτά που θέλετε αμέσως, τόσο στην τηλεόραση όσο και στο Διαδίκτυο.

Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

Έλεγχος μέσω οθόνης αφής

Αποτυπώστε και μοιραστείτε εύκολα υπέροχες στιγμές

Μικρή και λεπτή σχεδίαση για να χωράει εύκολα στην τσέπη σας

Ενσωματωμένο βύσμα USB για σύνδεση χωρίς προβλήματα σε PC/Mac

Ενσωματωμένο βύσμα USB για σύνδεση χωρίς προβλήματα σε PC/Mac

Εξαιρετικά μεγάλη διάρκεια ζωής μπαταρίας για μεγαλύτερης διάρκειας λήψεις

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Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
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4.2

από 5

5

Κριτικές

3
1

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής

The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.

I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CAM295BL HD camcorder

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CAM295BL HD camcorder

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.

I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CAM295BL HD camcorder

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CAM295BL HD camcorder

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής

Easy and pocketable

I can carry this with me and make short videos as and when. Used it for business to inform someone of a problem I needed addressing. Good for stills too. Very reasonably priced and people who see it just want one.

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CAM295BL HD camcorder

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CAM295BL HD camcorder

Εγγραφείτε στο ενημερωτικό δελτίο της Philips για αποκλειστικές προσφορές

  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.

Θα ήθελα να λαμβάνω προωθητικές επικοινωνίες, βασισμένες στις προτιμήσεις και τη συμπεριφορά μου, σχετικά με τα προϊόντα, τις υπηρεσίες, τις εκδηλώσεις και τις προσφορές της Philips. Μπορώ να καταργήσω εύκολα την εγγραφή μου ανά πάσα στιγμή!

  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.