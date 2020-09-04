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  • Η πιο γρήγορη αποτρίχωση ακόμη και στις πιο λεπτές τρίχες
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  • Η πιο γρήγορη αποτρίχωση ακόμη και στις πιο λεπτές τρίχες
  • Η πιο γρήγορη αποτρίχωση ακόμη και στις πιο λεπτές τρίχες
  • Η πιο γρήγορη αποτρίχωση ακόμη και στις πιο λεπτές τρίχες
  • Η πιο γρήγορη αποτρίχωση ακόμη και στις πιο λεπτές τρίχες
  • Η πιο γρήγορη αποτρίχωση ακόμη και στις πιο λεπτές τρίχες
  • Η πιο γρήγορη αποτρίχωση ακόμη και στις πιο λεπτές τρίχες
  • Η πιο γρήγορη αποτρίχωση ακόμη και στις πιο λεπτές τρίχες
  • Η πιο γρήγορη αποτρίχωση ακόμη και στις πιο λεπτές τρίχες
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Η πιο γρήγορη αποτρίχωση ακόμη και στις πιο λεπτές τρίχες
  • Η πιο γρήγορη αποτρίχωση ακόμη και στις πιο λεπτές τρίχες
  • Η πιο γρήγορη αποτρίχωση ακόμη και στις πιο λεπτές τρίχες
  • Η πιο γρήγορη αποτρίχωση ακόμη και στις πιο λεπτές τρίχες
  • Η πιο γρήγορη αποτρίχωση ακόμη και στις πιο λεπτές τρίχες
  • Η πιο γρήγορη αποτρίχωση ακόμη και στις πιο λεπτές τρίχες
  • Η πιο γρήγορη αποτρίχωση ακόμη και στις πιο λεπτές τρίχες

Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον

Satinelle PrestigeΣυσκευή για υγρή και στεγνή αποτρίχωση

BRE650/00

4.1
| (608) Κριτικές | 83% χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

1 βραβείο

Η πιο γρήγορη αποτρίχωση ακόμη και στις πιο λεπτές τρίχες
Η πιο γρήγορη αποτριχωτική μηχανή μας έχει μοναδικούς κεραμικούς δίσκους που περιστρέφονται με μεγαλύτερη ταχύτητα από ποτέ και γραπώνουν σταθερά τις λεπτές και κοντές τρίχες. Πλέον μπορείτε να απολαμβάνετε απαλή επιδερμίδα πριν και μετά την αποτρίχωση εφαρμόζοντας τη μηχανή σε διάφορα σημεία του σώματος.
Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

4 λειτουργίες περιποίησης σώματος

Η πιο γρήγορη αποτρίχωση ακόμη και στις πιο λεπτές τρίχες

  • Για τα πόδια, το σώμα και το πρόσωπο

  • Κεραμικοί δίσκοι για τις λεπτές τρίχες

  • 4 λειτουργίες περιποίησης σώματος

  • + 8 εξαρτήματα

Κεφαλή αποτρίχωσης με μοναδικό κεραμικό υλικό για καλύτερο κράτημα

Κεφαλή αποτρίχωσης με μοναδικό κεραμικό υλικό για καλύτερο κράτημα

Η κεφαλή αποτρίχωσης είναι μοναδική, καθώς είναι κατασκευασμένη από μια ανάγλυφη κεραμική επιφάνεια που αφαιρεί απαλά ακόμη και τις πιο λεπτές τρίχες καθώς και εκείνες που είναι 4x πιο κοντές από εκείνες που αφαιρούνται με κερί. Τώρα με μεγαλύτερη ταχύτητα περιστροφής δίσκου από ποτέ (2200 σ.α.λ.) για γρηγορότερη αποτρίχωση.

Εξαιρετικά πλατιά κεφαλή αποτρίχωσης

Εξαιρετικά πλατιά κεφαλή αποτρίχωσης

Η εξαιρετικά πλατιά κεφαλή αποτρίχωσης καλύπτει περισσότερο δέρμα σε κάθε εφαρμογή για ταχύτερη αφαίρεση των τριχών.

Βραβευμένος σχεδιασμός*

Βραβευμένος σχεδιασμός* για εύκολη αποτρίχωση

Τεχνικές προδιαγραφές

Ζητήστε υποστήριξη για αυτό το προϊόν

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Βραβεία

  • Award image AWARD-612378

Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

4.1

από 5

608

Κριτικές

83%

χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

04/09/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής

first class

easy to use and quite a lot of handy attachments to use

Πλεονεκτήματα

easy to use

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Satinelle Prestige BRE651/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Satinelle Prestige BRE651/00 Wet and Dry epilator

20/08/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect product

My wife love to use this product in the bath and under the shower. I didn’t hear any bad comments from her about this product

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Satinelle Prestige BRE651/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Satinelle Prestige BRE651/00 Wet and Dry epilator

06/08/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips Satinelle Prestige Wet and dry epilator - Amazing

I have had plenty of experience with creams, hot wax, plucking, shaving and threading, by far my favourite is epilating. The great thing about epilators is that they are durable, you can do it at home without having to pay professionals for repeat hair removal treatments and possibly the most eco-friendly way of hair removal. The first time use of this product was painful, however this is due to how much hair there is to remove. The hair will grow back at different rates, meaning the second, third etc. time there will be less to pull out, which definitely helps with the pain. I found this epilator to work better with thicker hair (underarms and pubic area) more than thin hair (legs). Unfortunately I really struggled to remove any leg hair, however perhaps the hair grew too slowly and wasn’t quite long enough to be epilated. This worked amazingly on the thicker hair, removing most and just requiring me to repeat the epilation after a few days when the area wasn’t sore again. I believe this does struggle with thinner and shorter hair. So far I have only used the exfoliator head, massage head and the epilator; I have not needed to use the other accessories. It is an easy product to clean, use, hold and to change the heads. The led lighting on this product is brilliant at showing hairs that have been missed. At first it is a little frustrating as you have to go over some spots a few times to actually get the hairs out. Once used a few times it is easier to remove the hair and know what angle to have the epilator at. Absolutely loved that this product could be used when the skin was dry or wet, however I did not notice any difference to the ease of hair removal or painfulness. I like that it plugs into a normal socket for charging, means it is suitable for trips away. It is also small and lightweight, and wouldn’t take up much room in a handbag. I find that the charge itself lasts a long time (up to 40 minutes), and it’s easy to get into a habit of charging it after each use. It only takes an hour and a half for a full charge and even has a quick charge option for when you are in a rush. Overall I absolutely love this product and can’t imagine myself primarily using any other hair removal treatments / processes within the near future. The best thing about this is getting into a routine of using this once a week and having to deal with barely any stubble. I would very much recommend this epilator if you can manage using it on your pubic area and underarms. I would say this product is worth the money and I will definitely continue to use this product.

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Satinelle Prestige BRE651/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Satinelle Prestige BRE651/00 Wet and Dry epilator

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  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.
Αποποιήσεις ευθύνης

  1. Βραβείο σχεδίασης IF Design Award 2016