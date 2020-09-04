I have had plenty of experience with creams, hot wax, plucking, shaving and threading, by far my favourite is epilating. The great thing about epilators is that they are durable, you can do it at home without having to pay professionals for repeat hair removal treatments and possibly the most eco-friendly way of hair removal. The first time use of this product was painful, however this is due to how much hair there is to remove. The hair will grow back at different rates, meaning the second, third etc. time there will be less to pull out, which definitely helps with the pain. I found this epilator to work better with thicker hair (underarms and pubic area) more than thin hair (legs). Unfortunately I really struggled to remove any leg hair, however perhaps the hair grew too slowly and wasn’t quite long enough to be epilated. This worked amazingly on the thicker hair, removing most and just requiring me to repeat the epilation after a few days when the area wasn’t sore again. I believe this does struggle with thinner and shorter hair. So far I have only used the exfoliator head, massage head and the epilator; I have not needed to use the other accessories. It is an easy product to clean, use, hold and to change the heads. The led lighting on this product is brilliant at showing hairs that have been missed. At first it is a little frustrating as you have to go over some spots a few times to actually get the hairs out. Once used a few times it is easier to remove the hair and know what angle to have the epilator at. Absolutely loved that this product could be used when the skin was dry or wet, however I did not notice any difference to the ease of hair removal or painfulness. I like that it plugs into a normal socket for charging, means it is suitable for trips away. It is also small and lightweight, and wouldn’t take up much room in a handbag. I find that the charge itself lasts a long time (up to 40 minutes), and it’s easy to get into a habit of charging it after each use. It only takes an hour and a half for a full charge and even has a quick charge option for when you are in a rush. Overall I absolutely love this product and can’t imagine myself primarily using any other hair removal treatments / processes within the near future. The best thing about this is getting into a routine of using this once a week and having to deal with barely any stubble. I would very much recommend this epilator if you can manage using it on your pubic area and underarms. I would say this product is worth the money and I will definitely continue to use this product.