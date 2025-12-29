2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Για πόδια και σώμα
Με κάλυμμα μασάζ
Απολαύστε την απαλή αίσθηση στο δέρμα που διαρκεί. Η αποτριχωτική συσκευή μπορεί να σας προσφέρει αποτριχωμένο δέρμα για έως και 4 εβδομάδες.
Απολαύστε εύκολο και εξαιρετικά λείο αποτέλεσμα στο σπίτι με αυτήν τη χαριτωμένη αποτριχωτική συσκευή. Πιάνει και τις κοντές τρίχες, ακριβώς όπως το κερί, χωρίς να χρειάζεται να επισκεφτείτε ινστιτούτο αισθητικής ή να δημιουργήσετε χάος στο σπίτι. Σοβαρά.
Μια εφάπαξ αγορά με χάρτινη συσκευασία, χωρίς μπαταρίες και λαβή κατασκευασμένη από 50% ανακυκλωμένα υλικά. Αυτή η αποτριχωτική συσκευή έχει ελάχιστη περιβαλλοντική επίπτωση.
4.5
από 5
136
Κριτικές
97%
χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
Godiva25
29/12/2025
United Kingdom
Μέρος της προώθησης
Long lasting smoothness
Great little epilator at an affordable price. I found it just as effective as a more expensive model I had. It’s not completely pain-free, but you definitely get used to it after a few sessions. The results last a long time, which is a big plus. It’s comfortable to hold and easy to use. Although it only has one speed setting, it’s fast enough for my needs. I originally thought the corded design might be a bit of a pain, but I actually prefer it. You don't have to worry about the battery running out halfway through a hair removal session!
Πλεονεκτήματα
Lightweight, Comfortable to hold, No charging required
Μειονεκτήματα
No massage rollers to ease pain, One speed setting
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Epilator Series 2000 BRE229/00 Corded Epilator
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Epilator Series 2000 BRE229/00 Corded Epilator
Charlvd
16/12/2025
United Kingdom
Μέρος της προώθησης
Easy to use
So easy to use. Achieved great results. Results lasted almost 28 days. Simple to use and gentle on the skin. Will definitely be using from now on. My skin feels soft and smooth. A great product
Πλεονεκτήματα
Easy to use
Μειονεκτήματα
Only use when plugged in
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Epilator Series 2000 BRE229/00 Corded Epilator
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Epilator Series 2000 BRE229/00 Corded Epilator
Aysenbur
18/11/2025
United Kingdom
Μέρος της προώθησης
Υπάλληλος της Philips
Amazing
[Employee of philipsglobal] I’m really impressed with this Philips epilator. It’s compact, lightweight, and very easy to use. Despite its small size, it removes hair effectively and leaves the skin smooth for weeks. The design is simple but very practical, and the device feels comfortable in the hand. The charging cable and accessories are good quality, and the instructions are clear and easy to follow. Overall, it’s a great product for anyone looking for an affordable and efficient epilator. Definitely worth the purc
Πλεονεκτήματα
Long battery life, easy to us
Μειονεκτήματα
No
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Epilator Series 2000 BRE229/00 Corded Epilator
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Epilator Series 2000 BRE229/00 Corded Epilator
Το 87% συμφωνεί, iHUT Κάτω Χώρες, n=28, 2024.