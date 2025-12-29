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Ο υγιεινός τρόπος ζωής ξεκινά εδώ. Εγγραφείτε και λάβετε αποκλειστικές προσφορές

2 χρόνια εγγύηση

Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς

Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε

Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών

Όλες οι σειρές

  • Ήπιο και λείο
  • Ήπιο και λείο
  • Ήπιο και λείο
  • Ήπιο και λείο
  • Ήπιο και λείο
  • Ήπιο και λείο
  • Ήπιο και λείο
  • Ήπιο και λείο
  • Ήπιο και λείο
  • Ήπιο και λείο
  • Ήπιο και λείο
  • Ήπιο και λείο
  • Ήπιο και λείο
  • Ήπιο και λείο

Epilator Series 2000Συσκευή αποτρίχωσης με καλώδιο

BRE227/00

4.5
| (136) Κριτικές | 97% χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
Ήπιο και λείο
Ανακαλύψτε την αποτρίχωση διαρκείας που είναι φιλική προς το δέρμα σας και καλωσορίστε την απαλότητα για έως και 28 ημέρες. Καταλαβαίνουμε ότι η αποτρίχωση μπορεί να είναι τρομακτική. Αλλά γίνεται λιγότερο επώδυνη με την τακτική χρήση!*
Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

Φιλικό για εσάς και το δέρμα σας

Ήπιο και λείο

  • Για πόδια και σώμα

  • Με κάλυμμα μασάζ

Απαλότητα για έως και 4 εβδομάδες

Απαλότητα για έως και 4 εβδομάδες

Απολαύστε την απαλή αίσθηση στο δέρμα που διαρκεί. Η αποτριχωτική συσκευή μπορεί να σας προσφέρει αποτριχωμένο δέρμα για έως και 4 εβδομάδες.

Εύκολη αποτρίχωση με τσιμπιδάκια

Εύκολη αποτρίχωση με τσιμπιδάκια

Απολαύστε εύκολο και εξαιρετικά λείο αποτέλεσμα στο σπίτι με αυτήν τη χαριτωμένη αποτριχωτική συσκευή. Πιάνει και τις κοντές τρίχες, ακριβώς όπως το κερί, χωρίς να χρειάζεται να επισκεφτείτε ινστιτούτο αισθητικής ή να δημιουργήσετε χάος στο σπίτι. Σοβαρά.

Βιώσιμη απαλότητα

Βιώσιμη απαλότητα

Μια εφάπαξ αγορά με χάρτινη συσκευασία, χωρίς μπαταρίες και λαβή κατασκευασμένη από 50% ανακυκλωμένα υλικά. Αυτή η αποτριχωτική συσκευή έχει ελάχιστη περιβαλλοντική επίπτωση.

Τεχνικές προδιαγραφές

Ζητήστε υποστήριξη για αυτό το προϊόν

Βρείτε συχνές ερωτήσεις, εγχειρίδια χρήστη, πληροφορίες ασφάλειας και συμβουλές

Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

4.5

από 5

136

Κριτικές

97%

χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

29/12/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Long lasting smoothness

Great little epilator at an affordable price. I found it just as effective as a more expensive model I had. It’s not completely pain-free, but you definitely get used to it after a few sessions. The results last a long time, which is a big plus. It’s comfortable to hold and easy to use. Although it only has one speed setting, it’s fast enough for my needs. I originally thought the corded design might be a bit of a pain, but I actually prefer it. You don't have to worry about the battery running out halfway through a hair removal session!

Πλεονεκτήματα

Lightweight, Comfortable to hold, No charging required

Μειονεκτήματα

No massage rollers to ease pain, One speed setting

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Epilator Series 2000 BRE229/00 Corded Epilator

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Epilator Series 2000 BRE229/00 Corded Epilator

16/12/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use

So easy to use. Achieved great results. Results lasted almost 28 days. Simple to use and gentle on the skin. Will definitely be using from now on. My skin feels soft and smooth. A great product

Πλεονεκτήματα

Easy to use

Μειονεκτήματα

Only use when plugged in

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Epilator Series 2000 BRE229/00 Corded Epilator

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Epilator Series 2000 BRE229/00 Corded Epilator

18/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Υπάλληλος της Philips

Amazing

[Employee of philipsglobal] I’m really impressed with this Philips epilator. It’s compact, lightweight, and very easy to use. Despite its small size, it removes hair effectively and leaves the skin smooth for weeks. The design is simple but very practical, and the device feels comfortable in the hand. The charging cable and accessories are good quality, and the instructions are clear and easy to follow. Overall, it’s a great product for anyone looking for an affordable and efficient epilator. Definitely worth the purc

Πλεονεκτήματα

Long battery life, easy to us

Μειονεκτήματα

No

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Epilator Series 2000 BRE229/00 Corded Epilator

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Epilator Series 2000 BRE229/00 Corded Epilator

Εγγραφείτε στο ενημερωτικό δελτίο της Philips για αποκλειστικές προσφορές

  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.

Θα ήθελα να λαμβάνω προωθητικές ενημερώσεις – με βάση τις προτιμήσεις και τη συμπεριφορά μου – για προϊόντα, υπηρεσίες, εκδηλώσεις και προσφορές της Philips. Μπορώ εύκολα να διαγραφώ οποιαδήποτε στιγμή!

  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.
Αποποιήσεις ευθύνης

  1. Το 87% συμφωνεί, iHUT Κάτω Χώρες, n=28, 2024.