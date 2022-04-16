ΠροϊόνταΥποστήριξη

Ο υγιεινός τρόπος ζωής ξεκινά εδώ. Εγγραφείτε και λάβετε αποκλειστικές προσφορές

2 χρόνια εγγύηση

Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς

Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε

Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών

Όλες οι σειρές

  • Energy Label Europe G
    Βελτιστοποιημένη απόδοση για τη νέα γενιά παιχνιδιών κονσόλας
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Βελτιστοποιημένη απόδοση για τη νέα γενιά παιχνιδιών κονσόλας
  • Βελτιστοποιημένη απόδοση για τη νέα γενιά παιχνιδιών κονσόλας
  • Βελτιστοποιημένη απόδοση για τη νέα γενιά παιχνιδιών κονσόλας
  • Βελτιστοποιημένη απόδοση για τη νέα γενιά παιχνιδιών κονσόλας
  • Βελτιστοποιημένη απόδοση για τη νέα γενιά παιχνιδιών κονσόλας
  • Βελτιστοποιημένη απόδοση για τη νέα γενιά παιχνιδιών κονσόλας
  • Βελτιστοποιημένη απόδοση για τη νέα γενιά παιχνιδιών κονσόλας
  • Βελτιστοποιημένη απόδοση για τη νέα γενιά παιχνιδιών κονσόλας
  • Energy Label Europe G
    Βελτιστοποιημένη απόδοση για τη νέα γενιά παιχνιδιών κονσόλας
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Βελτιστοποιημένη απόδοση για τη νέα γενιά παιχνιδιών κονσόλας
  • Βελτιστοποιημένη απόδοση για τη νέα γενιά παιχνιδιών κονσόλας
  • Βελτιστοποιημένη απόδοση για τη νέα γενιά παιχνιδιών κονσόλας
  • Βελτιστοποιημένη απόδοση για τη νέα γενιά παιχνιδιών κονσόλας
  • Βελτιστοποιημένη απόδοση για τη νέα γενιά παιχνιδιών κονσόλας
  • Βελτιστοποιημένη απόδοση για τη νέα γενιά παιχνιδιών κονσόλας
  • Βελτιστοποιημένη απόδοση για τη νέα γενιά παιχνιδιών κονσόλας
  • Βελτιστοποιημένη απόδοση για τη νέα γενιά παιχνιδιών κονσόλας

Evnia Gaming MonitorΟθόνη 4K HDR με Ambiglow

279M1RV/00

3.1
| (9) Κριτικές

1 βραβείο

Βελτιστοποιημένη απόδοση για τη νέα γενιά παιχνιδιών κονσόλας
Για τους πραγματικούς λάτρεις των παιχνιδιών σε κονσόλα, η οθόνη Designed for Xbox φέρνει μια νέα εποχή στο gaming. Παίξτε με εκπληκτικά γραφικά και ακρίβεια χρωμάτων, χάρη στην οθόνη Nano IPS UltraClear 4K. Η τεχνολογία DisplayHDR 600 εξασφαλίζει ζωντανή ποιότητα εικόνων.
Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

Βελτιστοποιημένη απόδοση για τη νέα γενιά παιχνιδιών κονσόλας

  • Designed for Xbox

  • Evnia 7000

  • 27" (68,5 εκ.)

  • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

Designed for Xbox, για την καλύτερη εμπειρία παιχνιδιού

Designed for Xbox, για την καλύτερη εμπειρία παιχνιδιού

Απογειώστε τα παιχνίδια κονσόλας. Συνεργαστήκαμε με την ομάδα του Xbox για να αναπτύξουμε αυτήν την οθόνη, η οποία παρέχει εγγυημένα τη βέλτιστη οπτική απόδοση του Xbox Series X από τη στιγμή που θα τη συνδέσετε.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro: ομαλό gaming HDR με χαμηλή καθυστέρηση

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro: ομαλό gaming HDR με χαμηλή καθυστέρηση

Η αστάθεια παιχνιδιού και τα κατεστραμμένα καρέ δεν αρμόζουν στο gaming. Αυτή η οθόνη διαθέτει πιστοποίηση AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, προσφέροντας μεταβλητό ρυθμό ανανέωσης (VRR) και την πραγματική εμπειρία παιχνιδιού HDR: έναν συνδυασμό ομαλού παιχνιδιού με κορυφαία απόδοση και εξαιρετικά γραφικά υψηλού δυναμικού εύρους, χωρίς να αυξάνεται ο χρόνος αναμονής.

Ρυθμοί ανανέωσης 144 Hz για εξαιρετικά ομαλές και ζωντανές εικόνες

Ρυθμοί ανανέωσης 144 Hz για εξαιρετικά ομαλές και ζωντανές εικόνες

Ζείτε έντονες στιγμές με ανταγωνιστικά παιχνίδια; Τότε αυτό που ζητάτε είναι μια οθόνη με εξαιρετικά ομαλές εικόνες, χωρίς καθυστερήσεις. Αυτή η οθόνη της Philips ανασχεδιάζει την οθόνη έως και 144 φορές/δευτερόλεπτο, δηλαδή 2,4 φορές πιο γρήγορα από μια τυπική οθόνη. Με χαμηλότερο ρυθμό καρέ, το πιο πιθανό είναι να βλέπετε τους εχθρούς σας να ξεπηδούν από το ένα σημείο της οθόνης στο άλλο, με αποτέλεσμα να δυσκολεύεστε να στοχεύετε. Με ρυθμό καρέ 144 Hz, μπορείτε να βλέπετε ακόμη και τις πιο σημαντικές εικόνες αλλά και τους εχθρούς σας να κινούνται με απίστευτα ομαλή κίνηση, ώστε η στόχευση να είναι πλέον παιχνιδάκι. Με εξαιρετικά χαμηλή καθυστέρηση εισόδου και χωρίς "κοψίματα" οθόνης, αυτή η οθόνη Philips είναι σίγουρα ο ιδανικός σύντροφος στο παιχνίδι.

Τεχνικές προδιαγραφές

Ζητήστε υποστήριξη για αυτό το προϊόν

Βρείτε συχνές ερωτήσεις, εγχειρίδια χρήστη, πληροφορίες ασφάλειας και συμβουλές

Βραβεία

  • Award image AWARD-1679621

Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

3.1

από 5

9

Κριτικές

2

16/04/2022

Italia

Italia

Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής

4k 144kz nessun pensiero

Il monitor ha una qualita costruttiva molto robusta su lato estetico non e' il solito plasticone, i 4k si avvertono con una qualita di immagine buonissima non ho trovato difetti nella matrice LCD e il refresh a massima risoluzione fa sembrare tutto fluido qualunque animazione o gioco. La configurazione del pc dov'é istallato questo monitor e' ryzen9 3900 , rx6900xt e 16gb 3600mhz

Πλεονεκτήματα

Hai tutto

Μειονεκτήματα

gestione led non controllabile da software terzi

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Gaming Monitor 329M1RV Display 4K HDR con Ambiglow

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Gaming Monitor 329M1RV Display 4K HDR con Ambiglow

26/03/2023

Deutschland

Deutschland

Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής

Top Monitor

Tatsächlich wirklich super 27 Zoll - perfekte Grösse Ambiview ist mega HDR ist Top Kurz: Klasse

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Gaming Monitor 279M1RV 4K-HDR-Display mit Ambiglow

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Gaming Monitor 279M1RV 4K-HDR-Display mit Ambiglow

05/11/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great all rounder

I have used this monitor at home for the last year, both for work and occasional gaming use with an Xbox Series X. The general build quality seems excellent, and the stand, while not the most eye catching, is pretty solid. For work, I connect a 2019 MacBook Pro 16" to the monitor via USB C. This gives me a max 4K60 resolution and allows for use of all the USB ports in the monitor's hub (into which I currently have a MIDI keyboard, charging cable for a phone and USB software licenser). No complaints here: as this isn't a thunderbolt monitor I wasn't really expecting it to produce 4K @144 Hz over the USB C connection, AND allow for all those USB ports to function, but the display runs very smoothly over this connection type, albeit at 60Hz. That being said, I'd avoid using the HDR setting for day to day computer use. Mac OS just appears weirdly desaturated and not pleasant to use. For gaming, the monitor is pretty excellent! I set the response time to 'Faster' or 'Fastest' when playing FPS games like Call of Duty, and I feel like using this monitor has genuinely made me better at these games for the response time alone. Having occasionaly played video games on TVs since, I found I was surprised at how big the difference felt to the old Samsung TV I used to use my Xbox on. It's worth mentioning here that colour accuracy is awesome, and being able to adjust the gamma and brightness settings for late night viewing is really helpful. Even viewing at low brightness settings, the monitor is still awesome to look at. The monitor runs really well with the console outputting at 120 Hz and the AMD FreeSync function is super easy to set up with the Xbox Series X console. I've only tried running one game in HDR so far in the last year - Assassins Creed Origins - but I'll be honest, the game displays really weirdly when the console is set to output HDR video. Perhaps this is down to my bad calibration, for I have viewed some 4K HDR content on YouTube, setting the monitor to HDR600, and it did look pretty stunning. But suffice to say I play most of my games in SDR and they still look great on this screen. The speakers are, well, fine. I don't really expect them to blow my socks off as they're device speakers, but fine enough for casual YouTube video watching or whatever. I make use of the monitor's headphone out port with an aux lead, meaning instead of plugging headphones into my controller for gaming, which drains the batttery life out of it, I plug directly into the monitor via my aux extension lead which is very useful. Now, the Ambiglow feature is an interesting one. I thought it'd be really cool to have the edges of the screen basically 'extend' my gaming experience with the 'follow video' function, but in reality there's a noticeable lag with the backlights updating to follow what's happening on screen, so I don't really use that feature. Its the sort of thing that I imagine they'll make happen faster on future monitors, but I'm surprised its a selling point of this one, as it's not entirely useful. However, I do use Ambiglow on 'Static Mode' with the lights set to Orange to create a nice warm glow on the wall behind the monitor on evenings. The other Ambiglow settings (e.g.Color Wave, Color Breathing) are a little gimmicky for use as they're, beyond anything, just distracting to use while doing anything else with the monitor. What surprised me is how basic the choice of colour options are: 'Orange', 'Blue', 'Aquamarine', 'White' (this one's horrible to look at), and so on. Like I said, orange works for me as a nice warm colour to have in the evenings that doesn't strain the eyes, but I'm surprised they didn't build in a simple RGB selector which could have boasted as many colours as you like. Probably something they'll implement on a future monitor to be honest! I make regular use of the Smart Image function, which basically gives you a menu of picture profiles to choose from for different use cases. I use the 'SmartUniformity' profile with my laptop for example, as its a perfect combination of brightness, saturation and colour temperature settings for everyday use in a desktop environment. These picture profiles also affect the response time setting, (which for 'SmartUniformity' uses the least power consuming picture response time) though this can be changed independently. The rest of the profiles are largely aimed for gaming use, with 'FPS, 'Racing', 'Gamer 1' and 'Gamer 2' offering other combinations of response time and colour settings for specific purposes. There is also an 'Xbox' profile which seems to provide calibrated settings for daytime use of the console, in terms of brightness, sharpness and response time. As far as I can tell, the monitor does remember if you've made changes to a screen profile when switching between them, which I find useful, HOWEVER, the xbox profile bizarrely always automatically turns on Ambiglow and sets it to Xbox's trademark green colour, and then leaves that setting on even if you switch back to another profile. Why would you want a permanent green colour lighting up your viewing environment? Green?! I'm being harsh. On the whole, this IS a great monitor. The screen itself is of a fantastic quality and colour reproduction seems excellent. Its gaming features are of an incredibly high spec and its other USB features are very useful to my home setup. I've seen other reviews claiming that the monitor does occasionally turn off or misbehave, and very, very occasionally I have seen the screen go off, almost like its restarting itself, but normally doing the old power-off-power-on routine seems to iron out any misbehaviours. Hope this review helps!

Πλεονεκτήματα

Great Picture Quality, Great Colour Accurary, USB hub is really useful

Μειονεκτήματα

Some Ambiglow features are a little gimmicky

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Gaming Monitor 279M1RV 4K HDR display with Ambiglow

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Gaming Monitor 279M1RV 4K HDR display with Ambiglow

Εγγραφείτε στο ενημερωτικό δελτίο της Philips για αποκλειστικές προσφορές

  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.

Θα ήθελα να λαμβάνω προωθητικές ενημερώσεις – με βάση τις προτιμήσεις και τη συμπεριφορά μου – για προϊόντα, υπηρεσίες, εκδηλώσεις και προσφορές της Philips. Μπορώ εύκολα να διαγραφώ οποιαδήποτε στιγμή!

  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.
Αποποιήσεις ευθύνης

  1. Το λογότυπο/εμπορικό σήμα "IPS" και τα σχετικά διπλώματα ευρεσιτεχνίας για τεχνολογίες ανήκουν στους αντίστοιχους κατόχους τους.

  2. Η μέγιστη ανάλυση είναι συμβατή για αμφότερες τις εισόδους HDMI και DP.

  3. Για βέλτιστη απόδοση εξόδου, να βεβαιώνεστε πάντα ότι η κάρτα γραφικών σας μπορεί να επιτύχει τη μέγιστη ανάλυση και το μέγιστο ρυθμό ανανέωσης αυτής της οθόνης Philips.

  4. Χρόνος απόκρισης ίσος με SmartResponse

  5. BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Κάλυψη βάσει CIE1976

  6. Περιοχή NTSC βάσει CIE1976

  7. Περιοχή sRGB βάσει CIE1931

  8. Adobe RGB Κάλυψη βάσει CIE1976

  9. Διασύνδεση υποστήριξης NVIDIA® G-SYNC®: DisplayPort

  10. Βεβαιωθείτε ότι έχετε ενημερώσει το πρόγραμμα οδήγησης της NVIDIA® G-SYNC® στην πιο πρόσφατη έκδοση. Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες, ανατρέξτε στη διαδικτυακή τοποθεσία της NVIDIA: https://www.nvidia.com/

  11. Βεβαιωθείτε ότι η κάρτα γραφικών υποστηρίζει NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

  12. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Με την επιφύλαξη παντός δικαιώματος. Τα AMD και το λογότυπο βέλους AMD, το AMD FreeSync™ και συνδυασμοί αυτών αποτελούν εμπορικά σήματα της Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Άλλα ονόματα προϊόντων που χρησιμοποιούνται στην παρούσα δημοσίευση προορίζονται μόνο για σκοπούς αναγνώρισης και ενδέχεται να είναι εμπορικά σήματα των αντίστοιχων εταιρειών τους.

  13. Η οθόνη μπορεί να διαφέρει από τις επιλεγμένες εικόνες.