ΠροϊόνταΥποστήριξη

Ο υγιεινός τρόπος ζωής ξεκινά εδώ. Εγγραφείτε και λάβετε αποκλειστικές προσφορές

2 χρόνια εγγύηση

Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς

Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε

Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών

Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον

Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver

SW6700/14

4.6
| (47) Κριτικές | 93% χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

Ζητήστε υποστήριξη για αυτό το προϊόν

Βρείτε συχνές ερωτήσεις, εγχειρίδια χρήστη, πληροφορίες ασφάλειας και συμβουλές

Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

4.6

από 5

47

Κριτικές

93%

χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

1

16/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής

The Star Wars special edition is another top class shaver.

As the owner of several Phillips shavers I can say that this Star Wars edition offers a very thorough shave. In fact it is almost comparable with a wet shave. Also I liked the speed and long shaving time from one charge.

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver

16/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The Star Wars special edition is another top class shaver.

As the owner of several Phillips shavers I can say that this Star Wars edition offers a very thorough shave. In fact it is almost comparable with a wet shave. Also I liked the speed and long shaving time from one charge.

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver

28/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Impressed with the shave

I have not had a Philips shaver for about 30 years, so when i first shaved with this one, i was impressed not only with the quality of the shave, but also how quiet and light it was. While it was never going to shave as close as a wet shave, the results were very good, it was like i had wet shaved a few hours ago, and the stubble was just starting to appear. After using a set of clippers to shave all my hair off, I also shaved my head with it, and that was also a close shave. The only problem i had with it is the on/off switch is placed where you can accidentally switch it off, which i did several times, but i'm sure this is just because i am new to this shaver.

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver

Εγγραφείτε στο ενημερωτικό δελτίο της Philips για αποκλειστικές προσφορές

  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.

Θα ήθελα να λαμβάνω προωθητικές ενημερώσεις – με βάση τις προτιμήσεις και τη συμπεριφορά μου – για προϊόντα, υπηρεσίες, εκδηλώσεις και προσφορές της Philips. Μπορώ εύκολα να διαγραφώ οποιαδήποτε στιγμή!

  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.