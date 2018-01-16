2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
4.6
από 5
47
Κριτικές
93%
χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
Leadbeater
16/01/2018
United Kingdom
Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής
The Star Wars special edition is another top class shaver.
As the owner of several Phillips shavers I can say that this Star Wars edition offers a very thorough shave. In fact it is almost comparable with a wet shave. Also I liked the speed and long shaving time from one charge.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver
Leadbeater
16/01/2018
United Kingdom
The Star Wars special edition is another top class shaver.
As the owner of several Phillips shavers I can say that this Star Wars edition offers a very thorough shave. In fact it is almost comparable with a wet shave. Also I liked the speed and long shaving time from one charge.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver
Kevin65
28/12/2017
United Kingdom
Impressed with the shave
I have not had a Philips shaver for about 30 years, so when i first shaved with this one, i was impressed not only with the quality of the shave, but also how quiet and light it was. While it was never going to shave as close as a wet shave, the results were very good, it was like i had wet shaved a few hours ago, and the stubble was just starting to appear. After using a set of clippers to shave all my hair off, I also shaved my head with it, and that was also a close shave. The only problem i had with it is the on/off switch is placed where you can accidentally switch it off, which i did several times, but i'm sure this is just because i am new to this shaver.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 5000 SW6700/14 Wet and dry electric shaver