2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
4.1
από 5
18
Κριτικές
87%
χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
jefken
18/02/2016
United Kingdom
Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής
Do the job
Easy to use! Do the job quick! I'm satisfied with the performance of the razor! The only cons is the battery because is weak!
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer
Febe
18/02/2016
United Kingdom
Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής
Do the job
Easy to use! Do the job quick! I'm satisfied with the performance of the razor! The only cons is the battery because is weak!
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer
Ged22
28/11/2015
United Kingdom
Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής
Excellent beard trimmer
I needed a replacement beard trimmer in a rush and the reviews made me think this would be a good buy. Delighted with my purchase, the cutter height adjustment is great. I've used the trimmer quite a few times and only had to charge it when I opened the package
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer