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Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/15 beard trimmer

QT4000/15

4.1

| (18) Κριτικές | 87% χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

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Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

4.1

από 5

18

Κριτικές

87%

χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

2

18/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής

Do the job

Easy to use! Do the job quick! I'm satisfied with the performance of the razor! The only cons is the battery because is weak!

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer

18/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής

Do the job

Easy to use! Do the job quick! I'm satisfied with the performance of the razor! The only cons is the battery because is weak!

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer

28/11/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής

Excellent beard trimmer

I needed a replacement beard trimmer in a rush and the reviews made me think this would be a good buy. Delighted with my purchase, the cutter height adjustment is great. I've used the trimmer quite a few times and only had to charge it when I opened the package

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer

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