I like to experiment with my facial hair (wife permitting) and generally opt for some designer stubble or something that is trendy (though not Beckham's recent three musketeers look - too far#. I used a variety of tools and shavers to get the desired look which can be a bit of a faff and quite time consuming. Also I would invariably end up with stubble rash and a lop sided beard. Styleshaver combines the best bits of a hair/beard trimmer and an electric shaver so you can really play about with looks you want to go for. The thing that strikes you about it immediately is that you can be extremely precise. Getting in around your lower lip is easy as is round the nostrils and you get quite a close shave. The shaver is quite good at keeping your beard lined up but it didn't give a close shave as my normal shaver #sensotouch 3D# around my neck and Adam's apple. If you don't have an electric shaver and like to experiment with your facial hair then hands down, this is the product to get. It's got a good battery life #i've not had to charge it since I've had it). I've got one mate who's had a beard since about 13 and he has permanent stubble so I gave him a go of this and he was extremely impressed. Especially as he churns through blades at a rate of knotts. Well worth a look