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Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον

Styleshaver

QS6160/32

4.1

| (126) Κριτικές | 81% χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

Εκφράστε το στιλ σας

Δημιουργήστε το στυλ που θέλετε με το Styleshaver. Με μία κίνηση του καρπού σας, αυτή η συσκευή δύο κεφαλών για το τριμάρισμα και την περιποίηση των γενιών διαθέτει όλα όσα χρειάζεστε για να δημιουργήσετε οποιοδήποτε στυλ, από τέλειο μούσι, μέχρι άψογα γένια 3 ημερών ή καθαρό ξύρισμα, ακόμα και σε σκληρά γένια

Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

Τριμάρισμα, περιποίηση και ξύρισμα - με ένα μόνο τρίμερ

Εκφράστε το στιλ σας

  • Pro

Τρίμερ για γένια με 12 ρυθμίσεις μήκους από 0,5 έως 10 χιλ.

Τρίμερ για γένια με 12 ρυθμίσεις μήκους από 0,5 έως 10 χιλ.

Το τρίμερ για γένια και μούσι πλήρους μεγέθους (32 χιλ.) της Philips με 12 προσαρμοζόμενες ρυθμίσεις μήκους 0,5-10 χιλ. σάς διευκολύνει να επιτύχετε με ευκολία το μήκος που επιθυμείτε. Απλά στρέψτε τον τροχό για να κλειδώσετε τη συσκευή στην τέλεια ρύθμιση μήκους. Το ανθεκτικό μεταλλικό τρίμερ με τις φιλικές προς το δέρμα στρογγυλεμένες γωνίες εγγυάται ομοιόμορφο τριμάρισμα ακριβείας.

Τρίμερ δύο όψεων, 32 χιλ. και 15 χιλ., για τέλειες λεπτομέρειες

Τρίμερ δύο όψεων, 32 χιλ. και 15 χιλ., για τέλειες λεπτομέρειες

Αν αφαιρέσετε τη ρυθμιζόμενη χτένα, θα δείτε ότι από κάτω υπάρχει ένα τρίμερ ακριβείας δύο όψεων. Στη μία όψη υπάρχει ένα τρίμερ υψηλών επιδόσεων 32 χιλ., ενώ στην άλλη όψη υπάρχει ένα πλατύ τρίμερ ακριβείας 15 χιλ., το οποίο είναι ιδανικό για τις μικρές περιοχές κάτω από τη μύτη ή γύρω από το στόμα σας. Είναι σχεδιασμένο για να προσφέρει βαθύ ξύρισμα και, ταυτόχρονα, να προστατεύει την επιδερμίδα. Χάρη στο μικρό μέγεθος και την κλίση που διαθέτει, έχετε πλήρη ορατότητα των κινήσεών σας όταν ασχολείστε με λεπτές γραμμές και μικρές περιοχές.

Ξυριστική μηχανή δύο πλεγμάτων με τρίμερ που ξυρίζει ακόμα και τα πιο σκληρά γένια

Ξυριστική μηχανή δύο πλεγμάτων με τρίμερ που ξυρίζει ακόμα και τα πιο σκληρά γένια

Η ξυριστική μηχανή δύο πλεγμάτων διευκολύνει το καθάρισμα των κοντών τριχών γύρω από το μούσι σας, ακόμη και στο λαιμό. Το μεσαίο τρίμερ πιάνει τις μακρύτερες, πιο σκληρές τρίχες και τα 2 κινούμενα πλέγματα ξυρίζουν τέλεια όλα τα υπόλοιπα σημεία.

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Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

4.1

από 5

126

Κριτικές

81%

χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

11/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

It is more than enough

I used this machine to have my first shave and I couldn't tell when my hair was cut. I mean to say that it caused no irritation what so ever. I used the trimmer and then shaver when having a clean shave. But if I use the shaver alone at places with long hair it caused irritation

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για StyleShaver QS6160/32 waterproof styler and shaver

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για StyleShaver QS6160/32 waterproof styler and shaver

07/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Just what was wanted....

My old beard trimmer had finally expired hence buying a new one - inspired by the design in the first place and also the ability to wash it under the tap. It takes a bit of getting used to but once mastered the shave is the best that I have ever had from an electric machine and just by reversing it in the hand you can then trim the beard with consummate ease in seconds. Just dial the length of whiskers that you wish to remain and the job is done. For the first time in years I actually look forward to shaving and trimming daily with no fuss. So far, the battery lasts for 2 weeks at least so no need to take the beautifully designed charger on a short break.

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για StyleShaver QS6160/32 waterproof styler and shaver

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για StyleShaver QS6160/32 waterproof styler and shaver

01/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verstaile tool for all sorts of facial hair styling

I like to experiment with my facial hair (wife permitting) and generally opt for some designer stubble or something that is trendy (though not Beckham's recent three musketeers look - too far#. I used a variety of tools and shavers to get the desired look which can be a bit of a faff and quite time consuming. Also I would invariably end up with stubble rash and a lop sided beard. Styleshaver combines the best bits of a hair/beard trimmer and an electric shaver so you can really play about with looks you want to go for. The thing that strikes you about it immediately is that you can be extremely precise. Getting in around your lower lip is easy as is round the nostrils and you get quite a close shave. The shaver is quite good at keeping your beard lined up but it didn't give a close shave as my normal shaver #sensotouch 3D# around my neck and Adam's apple. If you don't have an electric shaver and like to experiment with your facial hair then hands down, this is the product to get. It's got a good battery life #i've not had to charge it since I've had it). I've got one mate who's had a beard since about 13 and he has permanent stubble so I gave him a go of this and he was extremely impressed. Especially as he churns through blades at a rate of knotts. Well worth a look

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για StyleShaver QS6160/32 waterproof styler and shaver

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για StyleShaver QS6160/32 waterproof styler and shaver

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Θα ήθελα να λαμβάνω προωθητικές επικοινωνίες, βασισμένες στις προτιμήσεις και τη συμπεριφορά μου, σχετικά με τα προϊόντα, τις υπηρεσίες, τις εκδηλώσεις και τις προσφορές της Philips. Μπορώ να καταργήσω εύκολα την εγγραφή μου ανά πάσα στιγμή!

  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.