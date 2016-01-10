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Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς

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Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών

  • Το μυστικό όπλο των ειδικών
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  • Το μυστικό όπλο των ειδικών
  • Το μυστικό όπλο των ειδικών
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Το μυστικό όπλο των ειδικών

Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον

Σεσουάρ

HP8250/00

4.1
| (34) Κριτικές | 88% χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
Το μυστικό όπλο των ειδικών
Το νέο βελτιωμένο SalonDry Pro 2300. Αυτό το πιστολάκι της Philips είναι 20% πιο ελαφρύ και διαθέτει 30% περισσότερη ροή αέρα
Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

Πιστολάκι SalonDry Pro 2300

Το μυστικό όπλο των ειδικών

  • 2300 W

  • Περιποίηση με εκπομπή ιόντων

  • με φυσούνα

  • Κεραμική επίστρωση

Επαγγελματική ισχύς 2300W, για κορυφαία αποτελέσματα

Επαγγελματική ισχύς 2300W, για κορυφαία αποτελέσματα

Επαγγελματική ισχύς 2300W, για κορυφαία αποτελέσματα

6 ευέλικτες ρυθμίσεις ταχύτητας και θερμοκρασίας

6 ευέλικτες ρυθμίσεις ταχύτητας και θερμοκρασίας

Σύστημα ιονισμού για λαμπερά μαλλιά χωρίς φριζάρισμα

Σύστημα ιονισμού για λαμπερά μαλλιά χωρίς φριζάρισμα

Τεχνικές προδιαγραφές

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Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

4.1

από 5

34

Κριτικές

88%

χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

3

10/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Powerful, Easy, Reliable

I've had this hairdryer for at least 4 or 5 years now, it's been all over the world with me, and it's only just given up on me now (probably more due to the fact that I wasn't extremely careful with the way I treated it). It's very lightweight, simple to use. The cord is long which is a great bonus as it means I can stand up and use it in my mirror (I'm a 6ft girl, this is rare!). It's a powerful hairdryer; I have a lot of hair and it dries it all really quickly, much quicker than many other leading brands I have tried. Yet it's not deafening like some other hairdryers. In summary, a fantastic hairdryer. powerful, easy to use, extremely reliable and durable.

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για HP8250/03 Hairdryer

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για HP8250/03 Hairdryer

27/12/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

lightweight and fast

Had it bought as a present. Not too big like some powerful dryers, lightweight and buttons easy to figure out. Wire just about right length, I know dryers are noisy but this one is.

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για HP8250/03 Hairdryer

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για HP8250/03 Hairdryer

30/12/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very good product

I was looking for a hairdryer for my girlfriend and after looking around the internet for reviews on hairdryers, i came across this phillips hairdryer which had great reviews and appeared to meet all the criteria i needed. Not only was the shipping from phillips cheap and quick, but the phillips hairdryer was amazing. It was great value for money. It is very light, the buttons are easy to use, the cord is very long and it is powerful when you want it to be. My girlfriend who has thick long hair said it only took 2 minutes to dry her hair and she is so happy with it! I was afraid that it might be too powerful and annoy my girlfriend but its not. And the heat settings are great, the highest is hot but not too hot and the medium is a nice warm temperature, and with the cool shot as well you have a lot of options. She also liked the ionic option it has which she thinks has made her hair softer. I would recommend this hair dryer to anyone!

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για HP8250/03 Hairdryer

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για HP8250/03 Hairdryer

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