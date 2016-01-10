2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
2300 W
Περιποίηση με εκπομπή ιόντων
με φυσούνα
Κεραμική επίστρωση
Επαγγελματική ισχύς 2300W, για κορυφαία αποτελέσματα
4.1
από 5
34
Κριτικές
88%
χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
McD111
10/01/2016
United Kingdom
Powerful, Easy, Reliable
I've had this hairdryer for at least 4 or 5 years now, it's been all over the world with me, and it's only just given up on me now (probably more due to the fact that I wasn't extremely careful with the way I treated it). It's very lightweight, simple to use. The cord is long which is a great bonus as it means I can stand up and use it in my mirror (I'm a 6ft girl, this is rare!). It's a powerful hairdryer; I have a lot of hair and it dries it all really quickly, much quicker than many other leading brands I have tried. Yet it's not deafening like some other hairdryers. In summary, a fantastic hairdryer. powerful, easy to use, extremely reliable and durable.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για HP8250/03 Hairdryer
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για HP8250/03 Hairdryer
cazza1
27/12/2012
United Kingdom
lightweight and fast
Had it bought as a present. Not too big like some powerful dryers, lightweight and buttons easy to figure out. Wire just about right length, I know dryers are noisy but this one is.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για HP8250/03 Hairdryer
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για HP8250/03 Hairdryer
Benny
30/12/2011
United Kingdom
Very good product
I was looking for a hairdryer for my girlfriend and after looking around the internet for reviews on hairdryers, i came across this phillips hairdryer which had great reviews and appeared to meet all the criteria i needed. Not only was the shipping from phillips cheap and quick, but the phillips hairdryer was amazing. It was great value for money. It is very light, the buttons are easy to use, the cord is very long and it is powerful when you want it to be. My girlfriend who has thick long hair said it only took 2 minutes to dry her hair and she is so happy with it! I was afraid that it might be too powerful and annoy my girlfriend but its not. And the heat settings are great, the highest is hot but not too hot and the medium is a nice warm temperature, and with the cool shot as well you have a lot of options. She also liked the ionic option it has which she thinks has made her hair softer. I would recommend this hair dryer to anyone!
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για HP8250/03 Hairdryer
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για HP8250/03 Hairdryer