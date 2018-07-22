This is an amazing product which I've been using for many years - but I have updated the brand over time. The massage head is particularly novel as it takes the slight sting away - but when you need to grab those stubborn hairs, just remove the massage head and voila. Not only does it leave my skin soft and hair-free all over, I've noticed that underarm hair is diminishing over time. Marvellous! and you're not left with the stubble shaving look. I'd 100% recommend this product, and if you've never used an epilator before 'practice makes perfect' - just persevere - you will get used to it (the ouch bit). Once you start to see and feel the difference there'll be no going back.