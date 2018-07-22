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Satinelle EssentialΜικρή συσκευή αποτρίχωσης

HP6420/00

3.9
| (123) Κριτικές
Εύκολη αποτρίχωση
Απολαύστε απαλότητα που διαρκεί με τη Philips Satinelle. Αφαιρεί απαλά τις τρίχες από τη ρίζα, ακόμα και τις πιο κοντές μήκους μόλις 0,5 χιλ. Εύκολη αποτρίχωση χάρη στην εργονομική λαβή και τη δυνατότητα ενσύρματης χρήσης. Πλενόμενη κεφαλή για βέλτιστη υγιεινή.
Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

Εύκολη αποτρίχωση

  • για τα πόδια

  • Συσκευή αποτρίχωσης με καλώδιο

  • Εργονομική λαβή

Διαμορφωμένη, εργονομική λαβή για άνετο χειρισμό

Διαμορφωμένη, εργονομική λαβή για άνετο χειρισμό

Το καμπύλο σχήμα ταιριάζει απόλυτα στο χέρι σας για άνετη αφαίρεση των τριχών. Έχει και πολύ ωραία εμφάνιση!

Οι απαλοί αποτριχωτικοί δίσκοι αφαιρούν τις τρίχες χωρίς να ταλαιπωρούν το δέρμα

Οι απαλοί αποτριχωτικοί δίσκοι αφαιρούν τις τρίχες χωρίς να ταλαιπωρούν το δέρμα

Η αποτριχωτική συσκευή διαθέτει απαλούς αποτριχωτικούς δίσκους που αφαιρούν τρίχες μήκους μόλις 0,5 χιλ. χωρίς να ταλαιπωρούν το δέρμα.

Κεφαλή αποτρίχωσης που πλένεται για εξαιρετική υγιεινή και εύκολο καθάρισμα

Κεφαλή αποτρίχωσης που πλένεται για εξαιρετική υγιεινή και εύκολο καθάρισμα

Αυτή η αποτριχωτική συσκευή διαθέτει πλενόμενη κεφαλή αποτρίχωσης. Η κεφαλή αποσπάται και καθαρίζεται με τρεχούμενο νερό, για καλύτερη υγιεινή.

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Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

3.9

από 5

123

Κριτικές

22/07/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent

Everything I would expect from Philips. Neat and easy to hold. Ergonomically designed to use on legs and underarm. Lightweight enough to use for travel. Good long electric cord. Sturdy good quality plug. Makes an excellent job or removing all my leg hairs including short awkward ones.

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Satinelle Essential HP6423/02 Compact epilator

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Satinelle Essential HP6423/02 Compact epilator

08/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Handy little epilator

I've been using this little epilator regularly for 3 years. It was bought in a sale to give epilation a go after years of razors and waxing. It's nice and smalll, great for taking on holiday, has a long cable and a 3 pin plug. I've used it on legs, underarm and bikini, although admittedly the last two took a few attempts. It does cope with very short hairs but can takes a few passes to grab them! I'm afraid I've never tried the razor head so can't comment on that.

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Satinelle HP6403/00 Epilator

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Satinelle HP6403/00 Epilator

07/07/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Couldn't live without it

This is an amazing product which I've been using for many years - but I have updated the brand over time. The massage head is particularly novel as it takes the slight sting away - but when you need to grab those stubborn hairs, just remove the massage head and voila. Not only does it leave my skin soft and hair-free all over, I've noticed that underarm hair is diminishing over time. Marvellous! and you're not left with the stubble shaving look. I'd 100% recommend this product, and if you've never used an epilator before 'practice makes perfect' - just persevere - you will get used to it (the ouch bit). Once you start to see and feel the difference there'll be no going back.

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Satinelle Essential HP6423/02 Compact epilator

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Satinelle Essential HP6423/02 Compact epilator

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