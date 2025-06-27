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DreamStation CPAP & BiPAP Therapy Systems

Not for sale in the United States

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DreamStation positive airway pressure (PAP) sleep therapy devices are designed to be as comfortable and easy to experience as sleep is intended to be. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation devices empower users to embrace their care with confidence, and enable care teams to practice efficient and effective patient management.

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Features
Performance check
Performance check

Performance check

Designed to simplify in-home device evaluation, decrease time spent troubleshooting, and reduce the number of normally functioning units that are returned for service.

Performance check

Performance check
Designed to simplify in-home device evaluation, decrease time spent troubleshooting, and reduce the number of normally functioning units that are returned for service.

Performance check

Designed to simplify in-home device evaluation, decrease time spent troubleshooting, and reduce the number of normally functioning units that are returned for service.
Click here for more information
Performance check
Performance check

Performance check

Designed to simplify in-home device evaluation, decrease time spent troubleshooting, and reduce the number of normally functioning units that are returned for service.
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Simple, intuitive patient experience

Simple, intuitive patient experience

A sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to pack for travel. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.

Simple, intuitive patient experience

Simple, intuitive patient experience
A sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to pack for travel. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.

Simple, intuitive patient experience

A sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to pack for travel. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.
Click here for more information
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Simple, intuitive patient experience

Simple, intuitive patient experience

A sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to pack for travel. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.
Acclimation algorithms
Acclimation algorithms

Acclimation algorithms

DreamStation includes a set of tools designed to help patients starting PAP therapy and during their continued, long-term use. EZ-Start to help patients acclimate to therapy, and SmartRamp to allow users to fall asleep to lower pressures.

Acclimation algorithms

Acclimation algorithms
DreamStation includes a set of tools designed to help patients starting PAP therapy and during their continued, long-term use. EZ-Start to help patients acclimate to therapy, and SmartRamp to allow users to fall asleep to lower pressures.

Acclimation algorithms

DreamStation includes a set of tools designed to help patients starting PAP therapy and during their continued, long-term use. EZ-Start to help patients acclimate to therapy, and SmartRamp to allow users to fall asleep to lower pressures.
Click here for more information
Acclimation algorithms
Acclimation algorithms

Acclimation algorithms

DreamStation includes a set of tools designed to help patients starting PAP therapy and during their continued, long-term use. EZ-Start to help patients acclimate to therapy, and SmartRamp to allow users to fall asleep to lower pressures.
Engage patients
Engage patients

Engage patients

Philips DreamMapper app with Bluetooth pairing connects patients to their therapy. See previous nights therapy usage, mask fit, and apnea hypopnea index, send information to the care team, and view informational videos and guides.

Engage patients

Engage patients
Philips DreamMapper app with Bluetooth pairing connects patients to their therapy. See previous nights therapy usage, mask fit, and apnea hypopnea index, send information to the care team, and view informational videos and guides.

Engage patients

Philips DreamMapper app with Bluetooth pairing connects patients to their therapy. See previous nights therapy usage, mask fit, and apnea hypopnea index, send information to the care team, and view informational videos and guides.
Click here for more information
Engage patients
Engage patients

Engage patients

Philips DreamMapper app with Bluetooth pairing connects patients to their therapy. See previous nights therapy usage, mask fit, and apnea hypopnea index, send information to the care team, and view informational videos and guides.
Connectivity options
Connectivity options

Connectivity options

Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide comprehensive connectivity options.

Connectivity options

Connectivity options
Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide comprehensive connectivity options.

Connectivity options

Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide comprehensive connectivity options.
Click here for more information
Connectivity options
Connectivity options

Connectivity options

Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide comprehensive connectivity options.
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress

Wake up to progress

Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.

Wake up to progress

Wake up to progress
Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.

Wake up to progress

Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.
Click here for more information
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress

Wake up to progress

Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.
Support for the long term
Support for the long term

Support for the long term

Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.

Support for the long term

Support for the long term
Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.

Support for the long term

Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.
Click here for more information
Support for the long term
Support for the long term

Support for the long term

Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team

Connect to the care team

Philips Respironics Care Orchestrator, a cloud-based app, drives collaboration among your care team, delivering actionable insights straight to smartphones, tablets, and PCs. Features include Rx change, data pull, connection with device Performance Check, and API integrations.

Connect to the care team

Connect to the care team
Philips Respironics Care Orchestrator, a cloud-based app, drives collaboration among your care team, delivering actionable insights straight to smartphones, tablets, and PCs. Features include Rx change, data pull, connection with device Performance Check, and API integrations.

Connect to the care team

Philips Respironics Care Orchestrator, a cloud-based app, drives collaboration among your care team, delivering actionable insights straight to smartphones, tablets, and PCs. Features include Rx change, data pull, connection with device Performance Check, and API integrations.
Click here for more information
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team

Connect to the care team

Philips Respironics Care Orchestrator, a cloud-based app, drives collaboration among your care team, delivering actionable insights straight to smartphones, tablets, and PCs. Features include Rx change, data pull, connection with device Performance Check, and API integrations.
  • Performance check
  • Simple, intuitive patient experience
  • Acclimation algorithms
  • Engage patients
See all features
Performance check
Performance check

Performance check

Designed to simplify in-home device evaluation, decrease time spent troubleshooting, and reduce the number of normally functioning units that are returned for service.

Performance check

Performance check
Designed to simplify in-home device evaluation, decrease time spent troubleshooting, and reduce the number of normally functioning units that are returned for service.

Performance check

Designed to simplify in-home device evaluation, decrease time spent troubleshooting, and reduce the number of normally functioning units that are returned for service.
Click here for more information
Performance check
Performance check

Performance check

Designed to simplify in-home device evaluation, decrease time spent troubleshooting, and reduce the number of normally functioning units that are returned for service.
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Simple, intuitive patient experience

Simple, intuitive patient experience

A sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to pack for travel. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.

Simple, intuitive patient experience

Simple, intuitive patient experience
A sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to pack for travel. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.

Simple, intuitive patient experience

A sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to pack for travel. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.
Click here for more information
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Simple, intuitive patient experience

Simple, intuitive patient experience

A sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to pack for travel. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.
Acclimation algorithms
Acclimation algorithms

Acclimation algorithms

DreamStation includes a set of tools designed to help patients starting PAP therapy and during their continued, long-term use. EZ-Start to help patients acclimate to therapy, and SmartRamp to allow users to fall asleep to lower pressures.

Acclimation algorithms

Acclimation algorithms
DreamStation includes a set of tools designed to help patients starting PAP therapy and during their continued, long-term use. EZ-Start to help patients acclimate to therapy, and SmartRamp to allow users to fall asleep to lower pressures.

Acclimation algorithms

DreamStation includes a set of tools designed to help patients starting PAP therapy and during their continued, long-term use. EZ-Start to help patients acclimate to therapy, and SmartRamp to allow users to fall asleep to lower pressures.
Click here for more information
Acclimation algorithms
Acclimation algorithms

Acclimation algorithms

DreamStation includes a set of tools designed to help patients starting PAP therapy and during their continued, long-term use. EZ-Start to help patients acclimate to therapy, and SmartRamp to allow users to fall asleep to lower pressures.
Engage patients
Engage patients

Engage patients

Philips DreamMapper app with Bluetooth pairing connects patients to their therapy. See previous nights therapy usage, mask fit, and apnea hypopnea index, send information to the care team, and view informational videos and guides.

Engage patients

Engage patients
Philips DreamMapper app with Bluetooth pairing connects patients to their therapy. See previous nights therapy usage, mask fit, and apnea hypopnea index, send information to the care team, and view informational videos and guides.

Engage patients

Philips DreamMapper app with Bluetooth pairing connects patients to their therapy. See previous nights therapy usage, mask fit, and apnea hypopnea index, send information to the care team, and view informational videos and guides.
Click here for more information
Engage patients
Engage patients

Engage patients

Philips DreamMapper app with Bluetooth pairing connects patients to their therapy. See previous nights therapy usage, mask fit, and apnea hypopnea index, send information to the care team, and view informational videos and guides.
Connectivity options
Connectivity options

Connectivity options

Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide comprehensive connectivity options.

Connectivity options

Connectivity options
Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide comprehensive connectivity options.

Connectivity options

Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide comprehensive connectivity options.
Click here for more information
Connectivity options
Connectivity options

Connectivity options

Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide comprehensive connectivity options.
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress

Wake up to progress

Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.

Wake up to progress

Wake up to progress
Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.

Wake up to progress

Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.
Click here for more information
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress

Wake up to progress

Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.
Support for the long term
Support for the long term

Support for the long term

Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.

Support for the long term

Support for the long term
Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.

Support for the long term

Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.
Click here for more information
Support for the long term
Support for the long term

Support for the long term

Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team

Connect to the care team

Philips Respironics Care Orchestrator, a cloud-based app, drives collaboration among your care team, delivering actionable insights straight to smartphones, tablets, and PCs. Features include Rx change, data pull, connection with device Performance Check, and API integrations.

Connect to the care team

Connect to the care team
Philips Respironics Care Orchestrator, a cloud-based app, drives collaboration among your care team, delivering actionable insights straight to smartphones, tablets, and PCs. Features include Rx change, data pull, connection with device Performance Check, and API integrations.

Connect to the care team

Philips Respironics Care Orchestrator, a cloud-based app, drives collaboration among your care team, delivering actionable insights straight to smartphones, tablets, and PCs. Features include Rx change, data pull, connection with device Performance Check, and API integrations.
Click here for more information
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team

Connect to the care team

Philips Respironics Care Orchestrator, a cloud-based app, drives collaboration among your care team, delivering actionable insights straight to smartphones, tablets, and PCs. Features include Rx change, data pull, connection with device Performance Check, and API integrations.

DreamStation has a powerful suite of features to support your business and patients. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation is designed to increase patient acceptance and adherence while creating workplace efficiencies for you and your staff.

Documentation

Instructions for use (1)

Instructions for use

Instructions for use (1)

Instructions for use

See all documentation

Instructions for use (1)

Instructions for use

Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

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Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

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You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
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