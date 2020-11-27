Elevating cancer care.

Cancer care is moving towards optimal, personalized treatment choices that are tailored to individual patients. All of the information from disciplines in cancer diagnostics and genomics come together to inform the decisions made by cancer specialists during the diagnostic phase. Digitization of healthcare enables all diagnostic data (from radiology, pathology and in-vitro diagnostic tests) becoming available in a digital form.
At Philips, we enable characterization and staging a patient’s disease confidently by reducing under- and over-staging.
The number of treatment options is continuously increasing. New targeted drugs are available and new minimally invasive approaches to focused therapies are required. Diagnostics and treatment need to become more integrated.
We at Philips enable patient-specific care pathway selection, including available clinical trials, based on integrated patient diagnostic information with the goal to enhance patient care.
With the increasing number of cancer patients, expanding therapy options and more medical specialties involved in complex patient cases, delivering therapy needs to be precise.
We at Philips provide tools to deliver therapy efficiently and effectively, reducing tumor recurrence while minimizing side effects to improve the staff and patient experience.
To ensure the best possible outcome it is important to assess how the cancer is responding to the selected therapy. If not responding as expected then a plan adaption may be considered as part of a personalized therapy regimen to ensure optimal outcomes.
We at Philips provide systems and tools that support enable a workflow that increases access to cancer care and drives down cost while also improving patient experience. We do this to reduce unnecessary patient burden and cost of ineffective therapies.
