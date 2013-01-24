At Philips, we are committed to transforming healthcare and that includes evolving ultrasound to be a more intelligent, solution to enable swift and more confident decision making, for more people in more places.

Intelligent: we strive to be at the forefront of developing solutions that adapt to people’s needs and environments resulting in more accurate and consistent results in the hands of any user

Definitive: through exceptional image quality, advanced quantification, and intelligent solutions we provide information to customers to enable a more confident diagnosis

Everywhere: as care settings expand beyond the hospital, we are expanding the ability to use ultrasound in more places so more people can benefit