Patient motivation is one of the most significant predictors of adherence to OSA treatment¹. If you are looking for ways to support and motivate your patients to stick to PAP therapy, encourage your patients to join over 2M registered DreamMapper users across the globe. DreamMapper is designed to engage patients and help them take an active role in their therapy on the journey to reclaim their sleep.
Drive collaboration among your care team with actionable patient insights delivered straight to their smart phones, tablets, or PCs. Remotely monitor and manage all of your sleep apnea and respiratory patients with a single system. Increase your team’s efficiencies and streamline your workflow for a sharper focus on higher clinical priorities. Run your business as you see fit, customizing reports and alerts to aid in identifying patients at risk and provide them with timely care.
