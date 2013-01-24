Philips - Κάντε κλικ εδώ για να περιηγηθείτε στην αρχική σελίδα
Care Orchestrator Sleep and respiratory care management system

Care Orchestrator

Sleep and respiratory care management system

Drive collaboration among your care team with actionable patient insights delivered straight to their smart phones, tablets, or PCs. Remotely monitor and manage all of your sleep apnea and respiratory patients with a single system. Increase your team’s efficiencies and streamline your workflow for a sharper focus on higher clinical priorities. Run your business as you see fit, customizing reports and alerts to aid in identifying patients at risk and provide them with timely care.

Features
Integration
Unify care teams and enhance interoperability

Care Orchestrator integrates sleep and respiratory patient information with hospital EMRs, insurance claims, and billing systems. So the entire care team—homecare providers, physicians, and payers—all have fast and easy access to critical data across devices and locations. Empower team members to make informed clinical decisions, monitor patient progress, streamline the billing process, easily submit claims, and more.
Automated workflow
Optimize your team’s time

Care Orchestrator allows you to simplify day-to-day operations and improve staff productivity—with fewer resources. Automate and streamline your workflow, so your teams can spend more time on patient care. Optimize your staff’s ability to focus on high-priority clinical and compliance issues. Elevate disease management and keep patients healthy at home.
Customized rules
Run your business your way

You make the rules with Care Orchestrator—tailored to the unique needs of your business and patient population. Calibrate adherence scores for sleep patients based on the requirements of different payers. Customize ventilation rules to identify patients who may need your assistance. Set parameters for alert management based on each patient’s health and usage information. You have the flexibility to do all this and more.
Προδιαγραφές

Care Orchestrator works with the following web browsers:
Care Orchestrator works with the following web browsers:
Client Browser
  • Microsoft Edge, Safari, Firefox, Chrome , Internet Explorer

