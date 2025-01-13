Αναζήτηση όρων

Νέος

SENC & MyoStrain

MR Clinical Applications

Εύρεση παρόμοιων προϊόντων

Rapidly identifying asymptomatic patients at risk of heart failure.¹ By combining the Philips MRI acquisition sequence Fast-SENC with the analysis tool MyoStrain by Myocardial Solutions, early and subtle changes in the heart function can be directly measured. The Fast-SENC sequence uses through-plane spatial modulation of magnetization and therefore enables pixelwise strain measurement inside the heart muscle. The data is then being processed and analyzed with MyoStrain software which generates a clinical report. With the combination of Philips Fast-SENC and MyoStrain early dysfunction of heart failure can be detected across 48 segments of the heart² in 10 minutes.

Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • 1 Montenbruck M, et al. ESC Congress 2019. nr P600.
  • 2 Korosoglou G, et al. ESC Heart Failure. 2019 Aug;6(4):548-602.
  • 3 Using third party Myocardial Solutions (MyoStrain) software.
  • The application described on this page is subject to availability depending on country regulatory approvals and system compatibility. Please contact your local Philips representative.

Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

Καταλαβαίνω

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

Καταλαβαίνω

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Με την επιφύλαξη παντός δικαιώματος.

Ο ιστοτοπός μας εμφανίζεται καλύτερα με την τελευταία έκδοση του Microsoft Edge, του Google Chrome ή του Firefox.