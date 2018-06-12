Αναζήτηση όρων

Ingenia Elition 3.0T S

3.0T imaging at your fingertips

Εύρεση παρόμοιων προϊόντων

The Ingenia Elition S delivers superb image quality and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Compressed SENSE accelerates in both 2D- and 3D scanning. High productivity is achieved with the help of imaging capabilities such as SmartExam², 4D Multi-Transmit and ScanWise Implant³. These advances have been made possible by a combination of new gradient and RF designs, plus acceleration technologies like Compressed SENSE. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition S offers an immersive audiovisual experience to help calm patients and guide them through exams, enhancing the MR experience.

Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας
Features
The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF
The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF

The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF

Philips was the first company to introduce Multi-Transmit RF to 3.0T imaging in 2008. MultiTransmit, with two different RF amplifiers, is standard for Philips 3.0T imaging. This stems from our belief that it is essential to support 3.0T image quality throughout the body.

The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF

The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF
Philips was the first company to introduce Multi-Transmit RF to 3.0T imaging in 2008. MultiTransmit, with two different RF amplifiers, is standard for Philips 3.0T imaging. This stems from our belief that it is essential to support 3.0T image quality throughout the body.

The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF

Philips was the first company to introduce Multi-Transmit RF to 3.0T imaging in 2008. MultiTransmit, with two different RF amplifiers, is standard for Philips 3.0T imaging. This stems from our belief that it is essential to support 3.0T image quality throughout the body.
Click here for more information
The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF
The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF

The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF

Philips was the first company to introduce Multi-Transmit RF to 3.0T imaging in 2008. MultiTransmit, with two different RF amplifiers, is standard for Philips 3.0T imaging. This stems from our belief that it is essential to support 3.0T image quality throughout the body.
Up to 60% higher spatial resolution
Up to 60% higher spatial resolution

Up to 60% higher spatial resolution

Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution⁶ in the same scan time, revealing more details. This allows you to switch from multi-orientation 2D imaging to a single high-resolution 3D efficient scan.

Up to 60% higher spatial resolution

Up to 60% higher spatial resolution
Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution⁶ in the same scan time, revealing more details. This allows you to switch from multi-orientation 2D imaging to a single high-resolution 3D efficient scan.

Up to 60% higher spatial resolution

Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution⁶ in the same scan time, revealing more details. This allows you to switch from multi-orientation 2D imaging to a single high-resolution 3D efficient scan.
Click here for more information
Up to 60% higher spatial resolution
Up to 60% higher spatial resolution

Up to 60% higher spatial resolution

Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution⁶ in the same scan time, revealing more details. This allows you to switch from multi-orientation 2D imaging to a single high-resolution 3D efficient scan.
Speed without compromise
Speed without compromise video

Speed without compromise

Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology⁸ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁹, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁹ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols¹⁰. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.

Speed without compromise

Speed without compromise video

Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology⁸ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁹, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁹ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols¹⁰. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.

Speed without compromise

Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology⁸ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁹, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁹ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols¹⁰. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Click here for more information
Speed without compromise
Speed without compromise video

Speed without compromise

Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology⁸ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁹, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁹ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols¹⁰. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Increase. prodvty. Smart WF
Increase. prodvty. Smart WF video

Increase productivity with Smart Workflow

Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.

Increase productivity with Smart Workflow

Increase. prodvty. Smart WF video

Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.

Increase productivity with Smart Workflow

Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Click here for more information
Increase. prodvty. Smart WF
Increase. prodvty. Smart WF video

Increase productivity with Smart Workflow

Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Work smart from the start
Work smart from the start video

Work smart from the start

MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance¹², task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time¹¹.

Work smart from the start

Work smart from the start video

MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance¹², task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time¹¹.

Work smart from the start

MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance¹², task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time¹¹.
Click here for more information
Work smart from the start
Work smart from the start video

Work smart from the start

MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance¹², task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time¹¹.
Automate your scan planning
Automate your scan planning

Automate your scan planning

SmartExam² supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.

Automate your scan planning

Automate your scan planning
SmartExam² supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.

Automate your scan planning

SmartExam² supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.
Click here for more information
Automate your scan planning
Automate your scan planning

Automate your scan planning

SmartExam² supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.
Provide an immersive visual experience
Provide an immersive visual experience

Provide an immersive visual experience

Philips takes a patient-centric approach to MRI exams. Our unique Ambient Experience lets you and your patients define in-bore lighting, sounds and visuals in line with their personal preferences. Our innovative in-bore solution is designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience.

Provide an immersive visual experience

Provide an immersive visual experience
Philips takes a patient-centric approach to MRI exams. Our unique Ambient Experience lets you and your patients define in-bore lighting, sounds and visuals in line with their personal preferences. Our innovative in-bore solution is designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience.

Provide an immersive visual experience

Philips takes a patient-centric approach to MRI exams. Our unique Ambient Experience lets you and your patients define in-bore lighting, sounds and visuals in line with their personal preferences. Our innovative in-bore solution is designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience.
Click here for more information
Provide an immersive visual experience
Provide an immersive visual experience

Provide an immersive visual experience

Philips takes a patient-centric approach to MRI exams. Our unique Ambient Experience lets you and your patients define in-bore lighting, sounds and visuals in line with their personal preferences. Our innovative in-bore solution is designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience.
Increase patient comfort
Increase patient comfort

Increase patient comfort

Ingenia Elition offers a comfortable table experience thanks to the comfort mattress. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easier to lie still on the comfort mattress than on a standard mattress⁵. Overall comfort for this group of patients can increase by up to 36%⁵.

Increase patient comfort

Increase patient comfort
Ingenia Elition offers a comfortable table experience thanks to the comfort mattress. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easier to lie still on the comfort mattress than on a standard mattress⁵. Overall comfort for this group of patients can increase by up to 36%⁵.

Increase patient comfort

Ingenia Elition offers a comfortable table experience thanks to the comfort mattress. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easier to lie still on the comfort mattress than on a standard mattress⁵. Overall comfort for this group of patients can increase by up to 36%⁵.
Click here for more information
Increase patient comfort
Increase patient comfort

Increase patient comfort

Ingenia Elition offers a comfortable table experience thanks to the comfort mattress. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easier to lie still on the comfort mattress than on a standard mattress⁵. Overall comfort for this group of patients can increase by up to 36%⁵.
  • The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF
  • Up to 60% higher spatial resolution
  • Speed without compromise
  • Increase. prodvty. Smart WF
See all features
The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF
The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF

The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF

Philips was the first company to introduce Multi-Transmit RF to 3.0T imaging in 2008. MultiTransmit, with two different RF amplifiers, is standard for Philips 3.0T imaging. This stems from our belief that it is essential to support 3.0T image quality throughout the body.

The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF

The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF
Philips was the first company to introduce Multi-Transmit RF to 3.0T imaging in 2008. MultiTransmit, with two different RF amplifiers, is standard for Philips 3.0T imaging. This stems from our belief that it is essential to support 3.0T image quality throughout the body.

The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF

Philips was the first company to introduce Multi-Transmit RF to 3.0T imaging in 2008. MultiTransmit, with two different RF amplifiers, is standard for Philips 3.0T imaging. This stems from our belief that it is essential to support 3.0T image quality throughout the body.
Click here for more information
The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF
The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF

The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF

Philips was the first company to introduce Multi-Transmit RF to 3.0T imaging in 2008. MultiTransmit, with two different RF amplifiers, is standard for Philips 3.0T imaging. This stems from our belief that it is essential to support 3.0T image quality throughout the body.
Up to 60% higher spatial resolution
Up to 60% higher spatial resolution

Up to 60% higher spatial resolution

Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution⁶ in the same scan time, revealing more details. This allows you to switch from multi-orientation 2D imaging to a single high-resolution 3D efficient scan.

Up to 60% higher spatial resolution

Up to 60% higher spatial resolution
Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution⁶ in the same scan time, revealing more details. This allows you to switch from multi-orientation 2D imaging to a single high-resolution 3D efficient scan.

Up to 60% higher spatial resolution

Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution⁶ in the same scan time, revealing more details. This allows you to switch from multi-orientation 2D imaging to a single high-resolution 3D efficient scan.
Click here for more information
Up to 60% higher spatial resolution
Up to 60% higher spatial resolution

Up to 60% higher spatial resolution

Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution⁶ in the same scan time, revealing more details. This allows you to switch from multi-orientation 2D imaging to a single high-resolution 3D efficient scan.
Speed without compromise
Speed without compromise video

Speed without compromise

Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology⁸ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁹, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁹ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols¹⁰. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.

Speed without compromise

Speed without compromise video

Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology⁸ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁹, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁹ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols¹⁰. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.

Speed without compromise

Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology⁸ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁹, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁹ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols¹⁰. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Click here for more information
Speed without compromise
Speed without compromise video

Speed without compromise

Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology⁸ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁹, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁹ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols¹⁰. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Increase. prodvty. Smart WF
Increase. prodvty. Smart WF video

Increase productivity with Smart Workflow

Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.

Increase productivity with Smart Workflow

Increase. prodvty. Smart WF video

Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.

Increase productivity with Smart Workflow

Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Click here for more information
Increase. prodvty. Smart WF
Increase. prodvty. Smart WF video

Increase productivity with Smart Workflow

Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Work smart from the start
Work smart from the start video

Work smart from the start

MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance¹², task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time¹¹.

Work smart from the start

Work smart from the start video

MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance¹², task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time¹¹.

Work smart from the start

MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance¹², task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time¹¹.
Click here for more information
Work smart from the start
Work smart from the start video

Work smart from the start

MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance¹², task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time¹¹.
Automate your scan planning
Automate your scan planning

Automate your scan planning

SmartExam² supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.

Automate your scan planning

Automate your scan planning
SmartExam² supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.

Automate your scan planning

SmartExam² supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.
Click here for more information
Automate your scan planning
Automate your scan planning

Automate your scan planning

SmartExam² supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.
Provide an immersive visual experience
Provide an immersive visual experience

Provide an immersive visual experience

Philips takes a patient-centric approach to MRI exams. Our unique Ambient Experience lets you and your patients define in-bore lighting, sounds and visuals in line with their personal preferences. Our innovative in-bore solution is designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience.

Provide an immersive visual experience

Provide an immersive visual experience
Philips takes a patient-centric approach to MRI exams. Our unique Ambient Experience lets you and your patients define in-bore lighting, sounds and visuals in line with their personal preferences. Our innovative in-bore solution is designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience.

Provide an immersive visual experience

Philips takes a patient-centric approach to MRI exams. Our unique Ambient Experience lets you and your patients define in-bore lighting, sounds and visuals in line with their personal preferences. Our innovative in-bore solution is designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience.
Click here for more information
Provide an immersive visual experience
Provide an immersive visual experience

Provide an immersive visual experience

Philips takes a patient-centric approach to MRI exams. Our unique Ambient Experience lets you and your patients define in-bore lighting, sounds and visuals in line with their personal preferences. Our innovative in-bore solution is designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience.
Increase patient comfort
Increase patient comfort

Increase patient comfort

Ingenia Elition offers a comfortable table experience thanks to the comfort mattress. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easier to lie still on the comfort mattress than on a standard mattress⁵. Overall comfort for this group of patients can increase by up to 36%⁵.

Increase patient comfort

Increase patient comfort
Ingenia Elition offers a comfortable table experience thanks to the comfort mattress. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easier to lie still on the comfort mattress than on a standard mattress⁵. Overall comfort for this group of patients can increase by up to 36%⁵.

Increase patient comfort

Ingenia Elition offers a comfortable table experience thanks to the comfort mattress. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easier to lie still on the comfort mattress than on a standard mattress⁵. Overall comfort for this group of patients can increase by up to 36%⁵.
Click here for more information
Increase patient comfort
Increase patient comfort

Increase patient comfort

Ingenia Elition offers a comfortable table experience thanks to the comfort mattress. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easier to lie still on the comfort mattress than on a standard mattress⁵. Overall comfort for this group of patients can increase by up to 36%⁵.

Documentation

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Προδιαγραφές

Magnet system
Magnet system
Field strength
  • 3.0T
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Magnet weight
  • 4800 kg
Typical homogeneity V-RMS
  • ≤ 0.9 ppm (at 45 cm DSV)
HeliumSave technology
  • Yes (zero boil-off)
Maximum FOV
  • 55 cm
Cryogen boil-off rate
  • 0 liter/hour (under regular scanning conditions)
Vega gradients
Vega gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 36 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 160 T/m/s
RF transmit
RF transmit
Parallel RF transmission
  • Yes
Output power
  • ≥ 2 × 18 kW
RF Receive
RF Receive
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Inside the coil, close to receive elements
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
  • Fully digital
dStream
  • Yes
Siting information
Siting information
Minimum siting requirement
  • 3.4 m x 5.3 m
Ceiling height (minimum)
  • 2.56 m
SmartWorkflow
SmartWorkflow
Guided exam set-up
  • Yes
Auto patient centering
  • Yes
Touchless respiratory-triggering
  • Yes
In-room exam start
  • Yes
ScanWise Implant
  • Yes
Automated planning and scanning
  • Yes
Automated patient coaching
  • Yes
Automated post-processing
  • Yes
Magnet system
Magnet system
Field strength
  • 3.0T
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Vega gradients
Vega gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 36 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 160 T/m/s
See all specifications
Magnet system
Magnet system
Field strength
  • 3.0T
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Magnet weight
  • 4800 kg
Typical homogeneity V-RMS
  • ≤ 0.9 ppm (at 45 cm DSV)
HeliumSave technology
  • Yes (zero boil-off)
Maximum FOV
  • 55 cm
Cryogen boil-off rate
  • 0 liter/hour (under regular scanning conditions)
Vega gradients
Vega gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 36 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 160 T/m/s
RF transmit
RF transmit
Parallel RF transmission
  • Yes
Output power
  • ≥ 2 × 18 kW
RF Receive
RF Receive
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Inside the coil, close to receive elements
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
  • Fully digital
dStream
  • Yes
Siting information
Siting information
Minimum siting requirement
  • 3.4 m x 5.3 m
Ceiling height (minimum)
  • 2.56 m
SmartWorkflow
SmartWorkflow
Guided exam set-up
  • Yes
Auto patient centering
  • Yes
Touchless respiratory-triggering
  • Yes
In-room exam start
  • Yes
ScanWise Implant
  • Yes
Automated planning and scanning
  • Yes
Automated patient coaching
  • Yes
Automated post-processing
  • Yes
  • 1. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
  • 2. SmartExam is not available to patients with MR Conditional implants.
  • 3. Only for use with MR Safe or MR Conditional Implants by strictly following the Instructions For Use.
  • 4. Compared to using a standard mattress.
  • 5. Compared to scanning without ComforTone.
  • 6. In isotropic 3D MSK VIEW scans, compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
  • 8. Adaptive-C-SENSE technology used by SmartSpeed won the Fast MRI Challenge hosted by Facebook and New York Langone Health in 2019
  • 9. Compared to Philips SENSE
  • 10. On average, measured across a sample of sited from Philips MR Installed Base
  • 11. Compared to a workstation
  • 12. According to the definition of AI from the EU High-Level Expert Group

Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

Καταλαβαίνω

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

Καταλαβαίνω

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Με την επιφύλαξη παντός δικαιώματος.

Ο ιστοτοπός μας εμφανίζεται καλύτερα με την τελευταία έκδοση του Microsoft Edge, του Google Chrome ή του Firefox.