CT Lung Nodule Assessment Assess lung nodules over time

Enables review and analysis of thoracic CT images, providing segmentation, quantification and characterization of physician-indicated lung nodules in a single study, or over the course of several prefetched thoracic studies. ​ The application can be used in both diagnostic and screening evaluations, supporting Low Dose CT Lung Cancer Screening(1).​ Offers a Prediction Risk Calculator(2)(3) tool based on patient and nodule characteristics for estimation of the probability that the lung nodules detected on baseline screening low-dose CT are malignant. Discreate results sharing (4) enables automatic transfer of structural results between the Workspace and reporting solutions, reducing reporting time and optimizing AV reporting workflow.