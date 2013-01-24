One work environment,
one advanced visualization solution
Designed around the principle of continuous evolution, IntelliSpace Portal helps you manage shifting challenges and technology-driven healthcare for the years to come.
With IntelliSpace Portal, you benefit from leading applications for radiology imaging across a broad spectrum of clinical domains. All are optional additions to the standard features and functionality of the platform. And since the platform works on a client-server architecture, these applications are available to anyone across your enterprise.
When you choose Philips, you’re investing in a long-term relationship. We’re committed to helping you realize the full clinical and operational potential throughout your organization. Our solutions are informed by a strong track record, deep clinical insights, and global delivery capabilities.