Multi Modality Tumor Tracking qEASL​ NICA684 Semi-automatic tumor quantification​

This semi-automated 3D (Volumetric) tumor response assessment tool, based on EASL (European Association for the Study of the Liver) criteria incorporates functional information from both CT and MR contrast-enhanced scans. Multi Modality Tumor Tracking supports the creation of Quantitative EASL (qEASL) maps used to measure segmented volumes of interest (VOI) in heterogeneous lesions. Data are presented as color maps overlaid on the scans to show regional tumor enhancement heterogeneity. The colored regions of the segmented lesions are where there is more enhancement than the pre-defined reference region.