Amara View's innovative under-the-nose cushion is designed to prevent red marks, discomfort and irritation on the nose bridge. This tube-in-front, full face mask is also designed to allow users to wear glasses, read, or watch tv at bedtime. *This mask has a configuration that contains magnets that may interfere with certain implants or medical devices. Visit our Information Page to learn more about masks with magnets, including contraindications and warnings.
Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.Καταλαβαίνω
Wide field of view
Quick and convenient release
Easy to use
Innovative design for comfort
Wide field of view
Quick and convenient release
Easy to use
Innovative design for comfort
DreamStation positive airway pressure (PAP) sleep therapy devices are designed to be as comfortable and easy to experience as sleep is intended to be. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation devices empower users to embrace their care with confidence, and enable care teams to practice efficient and effective patient management.
By giving patients greater insights into their therapy data and giving them tools like the ability to troubleshoot issues to common problems, DreamMapper can reduce the time your staff spends answering common questions giving you more time to manage those patients who may need extra attention.
