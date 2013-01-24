Philips - Κάντε κλικ εδώ για να περιηγηθείτε στην αρχική σελίδα
AsthmaPACK Personal asthma care kit

AsthmaPACK For Adults

Personal asthma care kit

Give your patients a comprehensive clinician-directed, home-managed asthma plan with the tools needed to better understand their asthma, monitor their conditions objectively, and take their prescribed medications correctly and consistently.

Features
Custom PACK

Custom PACK meets your patient's needs

Pick a PACK for patient compliance and implement three key elements of the NAEPP Asthma Treatment Guidelines with one prescription. Each AsthmaPACK combination includes a peak flow meter, spacer, instructional video, and educational self-help booklet.
Self-Help Booklets

Self-Help Booklets teach patients about their asthma

The booklets are available in English and Spanish text and include simple explanations about what happens during an asthma episode, what asthma triggers are, how to follow three-zone asthma management, how to manage asthma at school, and what nocturnal, exercise-induced and occupational asthma are.
Carrying case

Carrying case for all-day availability

The case holds products and three inhalers.
OptiChamber Diamond valved holding chamber

OptiChamber Diamond valved holding chamber

Valved holding chambers (spacers) improve coordination between delivery of the medication and breathing, reducing side effects. The OptiChamber Diamond’s intuitive design enhances medication delivery and compliance for patients of all ages.
Personal Best Full Range Peak Flow Meter

Personal Best Full Range Peak Flow Meter for monitoring symptoms

This peak flow meter has a built-in Asthma Management Zone System and Daily Record Chart.
Instructional Videos

Instructional Videos increase compliance

The videos teach patients how to use a peak flow meter and what the measurements mean, and show them how to facilitate and improve delivery of MDI medications with a spacer or valved holding chamber. Information in English and Spanish, closed-captioned.
Προδιαγραφές

Personal Best*
Personal Best*
Dimensions
  • 6.5" L x 2.0" W x 0.9" H
Weight
  • 3.0 oz
Materials
  • Personal Best is made of impact-resistant ABS plastic and high-density polypropylene.
AsthmaPACK
AsthmaPACK
Dimensions
  • 4.2" L x 3.0" W x 7.6" H
Weight
  • 13.6 oz
OptiChamber Diamond
OptiChamber Diamond
Dimensions
  • 5.9" L
Weight
  • 3.9 oz
Materials
  • OptiChamber Diamond is constructed of high-quality thermoplastics. The valve and mask are silicone rubber. Not manufactured with BPA as declared by our manufactures.
  • These products contain no latex and are top rack dishwasher safe and easy to clean.

