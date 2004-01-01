Αναζήτηση όρων

18 to 5 MHz extended operating frequency range. Ultra-fine pitch, 288 element, high resolution linear array. Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio (CPA), SonoCT,panoramic, XRES, and harmonic imaging. High resolution superficial applications including small parts, breast, vascular, and musculoskeletal imaging. Tissue aberration correction selection for MSK and breast imaging TSI. Auto Doppler flow optimization. Elastography – strain-based. Supports biopsy guide capabilities.

