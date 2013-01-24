Complete instructor control for customized training
The AED Trainer 3 provides instructor controls so you can manage your learning environment and test your students’ response to a variety of situations. Choose training scenarios, pause, and resume again so each trainee receives the maximum benefit from their training. The remote control allows you to change scenarios on-the-fly. And the AED Trainer 3 is language configurable, giving you the flexibility to train in a wide range of diverse settings.