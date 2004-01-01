OptiVent in-line MDI spacer is designed to optimize drug delivery, reduce fluid accumulation, and optimize value and ease of use. It delivers convenience for healthcare professionals and better outcomes for their patients.
Increased fine particle dose output for better patient outcomes.
Increased fine particle dose output for better patient outcomes.
Increased fine particle dose output for better patient outcomes.
Ventilator Compatibility for ease of use
OptiVent has a 22 mm ID connector on the patient end and a 22 mm OD connector on the ventilator end. It can be used in a ventilator circuit without manipulation or expansion. OptiVent is designed for easy and stable canister insertion and actuation.
OptiVent has a 22 mm ID connector on the patient end and a 22 mm OD connector on the ventilator end. It can be used in a ventilator circuit without manipulation or expansion. OptiVent is designed for easy and stable canister insertion and actuation.
OptiVent has a 22 mm ID connector on the patient end and a 22 mm OD connector on the ventilator end. It can be used in a ventilator circuit without manipulation or expansion. OptiVent is designed for easy and stable canister insertion and actuation.
MDI Canister Compatibility for wide range of patients
OptiVent's MDI port is compatible with most currently available MDI canisters.
OptiVent's MDI port is compatible with most currently available MDI canisters.
OptiVent's MDI port is compatible with most currently available MDI canisters.
Reduction of Fluid Accumulation for longer continuous use
Less fluid accumulation reduces or eliminates the number of times the vent circuits must be opened for drainage.
Less fluid accumulation reduces or eliminates the number of times the vent circuits must be opened for drainage.
Less fluid accumulation reduces or eliminates the number of times the vent circuits must be opened for drainage.
Quality-control inspection maintains high standards
100% of OptiVent units are quality-control inspected at the factory before shipment.
100% of OptiVent units are quality-control inspected at the factory before shipment.
100% of OptiVent units are quality-control inspected at the factory before shipment.
Made of polypropylene for impact resistance
Latex free
Latex free for sensitive patients
