Brilliance CT 16 slice - DS

Philips Brilliance CT 16-slice scanner is a high-performance system. It’s ideally suited for routine CT studies, CTA, and advanced motion-sensitive applications, such as CT colonography and pulmonary studies.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Fast scanning and reconstruction increases throughput
This system offers fast scan times of 0.4 sec*, full gantry rotation, temporal resolution as low as 53 msec, and reconstruction rates of up to 20 ips*.
DoseWise for dose efficiency
Philips DoseWise approach is designed to help you achieve exceptional dose efficiency to enhance patient care without compromising image quality.
iDose⁴ for personalized image
iDose4* for personalized image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose.
In combination with the advanced technologies of the Brilliance scanner, this provides a unique approach to managing important factors in patient care – a new era in low energy, low dose and low injected contrast imaging. iDose4* reconstruction is achieved in seconds rather than minutes.
Refurbishment process
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.
Philips MRC X-ray tube
Philips MRC X-ray tube supports long procedures
Philips patented MRC X-ray tube provides the necessary heat capacity for longer scan times, enabling thin-slice imaging.
