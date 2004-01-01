New Access Dual CT from Philips is an affordable way to advance patient care, helping you get the most from every day. Access the world of crosssectional imaging with a wide range of clinical applications, high image quality at low dose, and ultra-high resolution.
Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.
Clinical integration and collaboratio... || Clinical integration and colla
Clinical integration and collaboration
Ultra-high resolution scanning1024 matrix
Small focal spot provides high resolution to enhance image quality (up to 16l p/cm)
High-pitch scanning without sacrificing image quality
Enhanced visualization of critical structures in patients with metal implants with MAR
Clinical integration and collaboration
Ultra-high resolution scanning1024 matrix
Small focal spot provides high resolution to enhance image quality (up to 16l p/cm)
High-pitch scanning without sacrificing image quality
Enhanced visualization of critical structures in patients with metal implants with MAR
Clinical integration and collaboration
Ultra-high resolution scanning1024 matrix
Small focal spot provides high resolution to enhance image quality (up to 16l p/cm)
High-pitch scanning without sacrificing image quality
Enhanced visualization of critical structures in patients with metal implants with MAR
Patient focus || Patient focus
Patient focus
Comprehensive set of dose tools built on Philips longstanding DoseWise philosophy
High image quality at low dose
Comprehensive applications for routine imaging
Patient focus
Comprehensive set of dose tools built on Philips longstanding DoseWise philosophy
High image quality at low dose
Comprehensive applications for routine imaging
Patient focus
Comprehensive set of dose tools built on Philips longstanding DoseWise philosophy
High image quality at low dose
Comprehensive applications for routine imaging
Improved economic value || Improved economic value
Improved economic value
Compact system with one of the industry’s smallest footprints
High throughput with wide coverage and high pitch (2 cm DMS)
Fast reconstruction speeds up to 10 IPS
Training, service, and financing options* to help get the most value from your investment
Improved economic value
Compact system with one of the industry’s smallest footprints
High throughput with wide coverage and high pitch (2 cm DMS)
Fast reconstruction speeds up to 10 IPS
Training, service, and financing options* to help get the most value from your investment
Improved economic value
Compact system with one of the industry’s smallest footprints
High throughput with wide coverage and high pitch (2 cm DMS)
Fast reconstruction speeds up to 10 IPS
Training, service, and financing options* to help get the most value from your investment
Clinical integration and collaboratio... || Clinical integration and colla
Patient focus || Patient focus
Improved economic value || Improved economic value
Clinical integration and collaboratio... || Clinical integration and colla
Clinical integration and collaboration
Ultra-high resolution scanning1024 matrix
Small focal spot provides high resolution to enhance image quality (up to 16l p/cm)
High-pitch scanning without sacrificing image quality
Enhanced visualization of critical structures in patients with metal implants with MAR
Clinical integration and collaboration
Ultra-high resolution scanning1024 matrix
Small focal spot provides high resolution to enhance image quality (up to 16l p/cm)
High-pitch scanning without sacrificing image quality
Enhanced visualization of critical structures in patients with metal implants with MAR
Clinical integration and collaboration
Ultra-high resolution scanning1024 matrix
Small focal spot provides high resolution to enhance image quality (up to 16l p/cm)
High-pitch scanning without sacrificing image quality
Enhanced visualization of critical structures in patients with metal implants with MAR
Patient focus || Patient focus
Patient focus
Comprehensive set of dose tools built on Philips longstanding DoseWise philosophy
High image quality at low dose
Comprehensive applications for routine imaging
Patient focus
Comprehensive set of dose tools built on Philips longstanding DoseWise philosophy
High image quality at low dose
Comprehensive applications for routine imaging
Patient focus
Comprehensive set of dose tools built on Philips longstanding DoseWise philosophy
High image quality at low dose
Comprehensive applications for routine imaging
Improved economic value || Improved economic value
Improved economic value
Compact system with one of the industry’s smallest footprints
High throughput with wide coverage and high pitch (2 cm DMS)
Fast reconstruction speeds up to 10 IPS
Training, service, and financing options* to help get the most value from your investment
Improved economic value
Compact system with one of the industry’s smallest footprints
High throughput with wide coverage and high pitch (2 cm DMS)
Fast reconstruction speeds up to 10 IPS
Training, service, and financing options* to help get the most value from your investment
Improved economic value
Compact system with one of the industry’s smallest footprints
High throughput with wide coverage and high pitch (2 cm DMS)
Fast reconstruction speeds up to 10 IPS
Training, service, and financing options* to help get the most value from your investment
Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.
Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.