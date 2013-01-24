Αρχική σελίδα
HealthSuite Digital Platform
device cloud header

Secure, scalable and robust device cloud services

Consumers today are used to a connected world, where devices, apps and services work seamlessly across the Internet of Things. Now there is a solution that makes connecting your products simple and effortless, and lets you focus on what matters most—your customers.

 

The HealthSuite device cloud offers proven, reliable device connectivity services on a global scale, including a dedicated instance in mainland China. It supports any kind of connected device or mobile app, and is backed by more than 10 years of experience with millions of products already supported by the platform.

 

Offered as a Platform-as-a-Service (pay per use), as part of our HealthSuite Digital Platform, you avoid the cost and effort of setting up, maintaining and operating your own backend. Instead, your online service communications, such as firmware updates, user registration and data collection, are handled easily and smoothly through our scalable platform.

device cloud
Seamlessly connecting any kind of device or app

healthsuite cloud desktop2

See how the HealthSuite Device Cloud safely and easily connects millions of devices and apps through our platform-as-a-service solution.
 

Effortless connectivity with 24/7 support

Connecting our customers’ products with the Philips HealthSuite device cloud allows for seamless updates to devices as well as collection of valuable usage data. At the same time, our 24/7 monitoring and support makes the HealthSuite device cloud a highly stable and reliable choice for your device connectivity.
features graphic new 2

Examples of HealthSuite device cloud connected products

related product 1

  Philips Smart TV

related product 2

Philips Air Purifier

related product 3

Philips HUE Personal Wireless Lighting

related product 4

Philips Fidelio AW9000

ISO 27001 cert

 
Philips HealthSuite device cloud’s Information Security Management System (ISMS) is ISO 27001 certified

