Αναζήτηση όρων

Unleash true remote diagnostic imaging workflows to see beyond

By Philips ∙ Νοε 30, 2023 ∙ 3 min read

White paper

Diagnostic and clinical informatics

Radiology

Remote image diagnosis and sharing are viable, highly practical and relatively easy to set up. It can help improve productivity, reduce office space requirements, alleviate burnout and more. For remote practice to be effective, radiologists should have access to a similar experience as those working on site. This requires attention to data security, efficiency, collaboration and engaging patients in their care. 

This whitepaper focuses on

  • Protecting healthcare data
  • Optimizing performance
  • Enhancing collaboration between clinicians
  • Engaging patients in their care

Download white paper (336.0KB)
Radiology informatics remote reading

To help hospitals and health systems alleviate burnout, job satisfaction and staff shortages, there’s been a significant shift to allowing radiologists to work from home rather than on site.

84% of new radiologists rate remote work as very important, according to a recent nationwide poll.

Optimizing workflows and data security for remote radiologists

One challenge all health systems face is protecting patient data. Working remotely requires an extra layer of security between the radiologist and the server. Organizations typically choose from three security options for remote radiology workspaces. 

The hospital or health system should ensure that remote radiologists have access to the same features, tools and functionality in a single application to optimize remote performance. 

Collaboration between clinicians is essential to improving health outcomes, organizations must prioritize access and communication between clinicians. They must have effective collaboration tools, as well as the ability to seamlessly review images to provide a second opinion or plan clinical treatments. 

Patients have developed a consumer mindset regarding their healthcare. They expect a similar experience they have when engaging with financial or retail companies online. It’s vital to provide them with results, images and information to help guide and involve them in their healthcare decisions.

Whitepaper

Optimizing workflows and data security for remote radiologists

Download (336.0KB)

Subscribe to our email updates

Subscribe
Radiology informatics solution

Radiology Informatics solutions

Learn how your data migration project can empower collaborative care across sites, specialties and technologies.

Visit here

Related stories

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

Footnotes
 

[1] Neitzel E, vanSonnenberg E, Markovich D, Parris D, Tarrant J, Casola G, Mamlouk MD, Simeone JF, The New Normal or a Return to Normal: Nationwide Remote Radiology Reading Practices after Two Years of the COVID-19 Pandemic Journal of the American College of Radiology (2023), doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jacr.2023.04.014

Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

Καταλαβαίνω

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

Καταλαβαίνω

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Με την επιφύλαξη παντός δικαιώματος.

Ο ιστοτοπός μας εμφανίζεται καλύτερα με την τελευταία έκδοση του Microsoft Edge, του Google Chrome ή του Firefox.