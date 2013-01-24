Q: Do I need to replace my AED?

A: No, it is not required to replace affected AEDs because when used in accordance with Instructions for Use and other labeling, including this recall/notification, the HS1/OnSite/Home and FRx devices are effective and safe to use.

Replacement options are being offered as a courtesy. If a device is covered by this notification and is still under warranty, you may optionally receive a refurbished exchange unit at no cost. If a device is no longer under warranty or if you wish to purchase a newer model replacement for their present AED, as an owner of a Philips HeartStart FRx, HS1 OnSite, or HS1 Home AED affected by this action, you may be eligible for a trade-in rebate. Philips is offering trade-in rebates depending on the age and model of the affected AED.

To request a warranty exchange unit or a trade-in rebate, or to obtain additional information, contact your local Philips representative. In the United States, contact Philips directly at 1-800-263-3342.

Q: Are the AEDs under this recall safe to use?

A: Yes. The devices may continue to be used. Affected AEDs are not recommended to be removed from service. If an AED has ever emitted or begins to emit a pattern of triple chirps, call Philips customer service at 1-800-263-3342 in the United States or contact your local Philips representative. Visit www.philips.com/aedaudiblechirps to hear an example.

Q: Are the affected AEDs being removed from service?

