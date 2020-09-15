Philips - Κάντε κλικ εδώ για να περιηγηθείτε στην αρχική σελίδα
Actiwatch 2 Activity monitor

Actiwatch 2 is a rugged, reliable, and unobtrusive actigraphy device. It is small and comfortable, making it well-suited for younger or sensitive patients.

Features
Sleep/wake history

Sleep/wake history reliably tracks sleep

Actiwatch models use actigraphy principles to provide sleep schedule variability, sleep quantity, and sleep quality statistics.
Rechargeable battery for reliable long-term operatio
Physical activity monitor

Physical activity monitor for quantifiable activity data

Each Actiwatch model is equipped with a highly sensitive accelerometer. This provides you with activity patterns that help inform and track therapy options and results.
Waterproof to IPX7 standards for freedom to plan your day
Event marker records events of significance
Small and unobtrusive design doesn't attract attention
Ambient light sensor

Ambient light sensor tracks exposure to sunlight

Actiwatch 2 has the ability to record information about the amount and duration of ambient white light illuminance, in units of lux.
Προδιαγραφές

Accelerometer Details
Accelerometer Details
Type
  • Solid-state "Piezo-electric" accelerometer
Bandwidth
  • 0.35 - 7.5 Hz typical
Range
  • 0.5 - 2 G peak value
Sensitivity
  • 0.025 G (a 2 count level)
Sampling Rate
  • 32 Hz
Specifications
Specifications
Size
  • 43 mm x 23 mm x 10 mm
Weight (with band)
  • 16 g
Case Material
  • ABS Blend (Biocompatible)
Standard Wrist Band
  • BASF Elastollan 1175A10W (TPU) with titanium buckle - accommodates 7 mm type hospital band
Battery Type
  • Lithium cell (rechargeable at dock)
Logger Battery Life
  • 30 days at 1-minute epoch lengths
Memory
  • Non-volatile 1 Mbits
Light Sensor Details
Light Sensor Details
Accuracy
  • 10% at 3000 Lux (typical)
Type
  • Silicon photodiode
Illuminance Range
  • 5 - 100,000 Lux
Measurement Units
  • Photopic illuminance in Lumens/m2 (Lux)
Wavelength Peak Sensitivity
  • 570 nm
Wavelength Range
  • 400 - 900 nm
Environmental Attributes
Environmental Attributes
Moisture Protection
  • Waterproof 1 m for 30 min per IPX7 IEC 60529
Operating Temperature Range
  • 5 to 40 °C
Resistance
  • Resists dust, water, heat, perspiration and cold
Computer & Communications Dock Attributes
Computer & Communications Dock Attributes
Operating System Compatibility
  • Actiware: Windows 10 Home, Pro and Enterprise (32 or 64 bit) operating systems
Hardware Platform Personal Computer
  • Pentium II or later
USB Compatibility
  • Version 1.1 or 2.0 full speed
Data Communication Rates
  • 57.6 kbps
Dock Functions
  • Battery charge, device configuration and data retrieval
Charge Mode
  • USB connection or wall current

