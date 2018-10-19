Worldwide, we can no longer afford the way we deliver healthcare now. It is much too expensive. We as societies will not be able to accommodate it anymore if we just continue to grow like we do. What it takes is to break through these silos – to break through the walls between departments and to organize disciplines around the patient.
Mark A. van Buchem, MD, PhD
Head of Radiology, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, the Netherlands
Our facility is currently operating five different computer systems, which affect processes like patient tracking, ordering, and registration. Each of those systems have different interfaces that only somewhat communicate with each other – and our systems don’t necessarily match the systems of other facilities. Streamlining would be GREAT."
Michelle
Radiology technologist, U.S.
SmartWorkflows for image acquisition
MR SmartWorkflow allows staff to focus less on technology and fully engage with patients.
Seven innovations in radiology workflow that are improving efficiency and quality of care
Radiology departments are embracing new and innovative ways of working to help improve operational efficiency, patient and staff experience and, ultimately, outcomes.
How virtual collaboration can improve access to care around the world
The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that two-thirds of the world’s population lack access to basic medical imaging technology11, causing preventable and sometimes fatal delays in diagnosis and treatment. What if we could bridge those gaps in care – virtually?
Radiology staff in focus: A radiology services impact and satisfaction survey of technologists and imaging directors
What is the current state of staff experience among radiology technologists and administrators? We surveyed 250+ radiology staff working in the US, France, Germany and the UK to find out.
Results presented are for illustrative purposes only and are not predictive of actual results for your business.
1. Advancing key performance indicators with pre-visit navigation: A case study with Boston Medical Center. Philips, 2020.
2. Based on in-house testing. SmartWorkflow solutions in MR | Philips Healthcare
3. Since implementing and leveraging PerformanceBridge Practice to discover and address the issue, Boston Medical Center has been able to achieve a 14% reduction in CT turnaround time from order to exam start in its ED. For a department that performs 30-40 CT scans a day, that’s a significant workflow improvement.
4. Folio, L. et al. Initial Experience with Multi-Media and Quantitative Tumor Reporting Appears to Improve Oncologist Efficiency in Assessing Tumor Burden. RSNA 2015.
5. Based on a project conducted at Banner Health, AZ, U.S. Using PerformanceBridge Practice software analytics, we identified an opportunity to drive added MRI volume and revenue in a few ways, one of which was improving MR efficiency by 10-20% to hit a total of 80% efficiency.
6. www.statnews.com/2018/10/19/consolidation-hurting-hospital-supply-chain-costs/
7. www.catalinaimaging.com/radiologist-burnout/
8. Radiology staff in focus: A radiology services impact and satisfaction survey of technologists and imaging directors. A research study conducted for Philips by The MarkeTech Group, 2019.
9. www.cqc.org.uk/sites/default/files/20180718-radiology-reporting-review-report-final-for-web.pdf
10. www.reactiondata.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/peer60:unnecessaryimaging.pdf
11. Morris MA, Saboury B. (2019) Access to Imaging Technology in Global Health. In: Mollura D., Culp M., Lungren M. (eds) Radiology in Global Health. Springer, Cham. doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-98485-8_3