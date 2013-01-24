“There’s an explosion of new insights into the root causes of cancer diseases,” says Saragnese. “One result is that we are now moving from “one size fits all” diagnostics and treatment to personalized and precise diagnostics and treatment, based on each individual’s personal situation. Major advancements in imaging are improving your ability to definitively diagnose that disease, to see smaller nodules, and get better clinical information so you can move rapidly toward a treatment plan. In the same way, we can now track the information over time to get a picture of what treatment is working and what needs to be adjusted.

These insights are also leading to new and more effective treatment options. We now have access to vital genomic insights that we can combine with pathology and imaging data, and other patient data. This is an opportunity, but it also creates an enormous information challenge to bring it all together.”

Philips oncology solutions cover the entire care continuum: from digital pathology solutions, image-guided biopsies, advanced imaging and treatment planning to image-guided oncology interventions. From patient monitoring and enterprise informatics platforms to home healthcare. We bring all of this together and center it around patients. Sometimes our solutions focus on general oncology or tumor tracking. Sometimes they focus on just a particular disease. But the particular needs of people are at the center of everything we do. Patients, caregivers, hospital managers.

