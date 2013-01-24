In this study¹ researchers at Radboud University Nijmegen Medical Center, Nijmegen, The Netherlands and at Philips Healthcare and Philips Research, investigated whether the Auto-Planning feature, released with Pinnacle 9.10 (Philips Healthcare) is able to create clinically acceptable oropharynx IMRT treatment plans with only one push of the button.

Twenty-five oropharynx cancer patients who were treated with a simultaneously integrated boost (SIB) IMRT technique at the Radboud University Nijmegen Medical Center, were re-planned using the Auto-Planning module. The same beam set-up (7 uniformly spaced coplanar beams) and contours as in the original clinical plans were employed.