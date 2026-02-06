Disclaimer

Check local availability of SmartIQ with your Philips representative.

1. The technology was developed with this purpose and image quality was evaluated as part of an investigational device feasibility study compared to ClarityIQ.

2. The radiation dose reduction potential of SmartIQ is currently investigated in the RADIQAL trial. The RADIQAL trial is a multi-center randomized clinical trial to assess the impact of SmartIQ on radiation dose compared to the current ClarityIQ while maintaining procedural performance. For details about RADIQAL, visit clinicaltrials.gov: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06944509

3. Compared with the low ClarityIQ setting on Azurion systems, SmartIQ ultra-low left coronary 15 fps cine runs specify average reference air kerma reductions of 58% on Azurion M12 and 62% on Azurion M20 across all field sizes as stated in the IFU.

4. SmartIQ introduces a low iodinated contrast medium option.