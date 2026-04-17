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Monitor bracket with VESA75/100 for 17"-24" mounting options
Monitor bracket with VESA75/100 for 17"-24" mounting options
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Monitor bracket with VESA75/100 for 17"-24" mounting options
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the monitor bracket with VESA75/100 for 17"-24", for mobile carrier system (classic cart).
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Technical support
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Documentation
Instruction for Use
Installation note for ITD remote alarm bracket for IntelliVue patient monitors
(787.54 KB)
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Monitor bracket
Features
ITD part number: KU.3349.991
Monitor bracket with VESA75/100 for 17"-24". The mounting kit includes: a monitor bracket with VESA75/100 for 17""-24""; and an interface for mobile carrier system (classic cart).
Specifications
Specifications
Tested to
DIN EN 60601-1:2006
Maximum load, traverse
8 kg / 17.6 lbs
Finish
RAL 7035; light grey, powder coated
Documentation
Installation note for ITD remote alarm bracket for IntelliVue patient monitors
PDF
|
787.54 KB
Monitor bracket for cart | Philips - Philips