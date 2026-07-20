The minimally invasive FloTracᵀᴹ system is a trusted solution for advanced hemodynamic monitoring that automatically calculates the key pressure and flow parameters every 20 seconds.
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Features
Connection
The FloTracᵀᴹ sensor connects to the arterial catheter (A-line). It transduces the pressure signal to the invasive pressure cable (red) and the FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips (green).
Order Information
One 5 pack of FloTracᵀᴹ sensors is available from Philips in combination with a FloTracᵀᴹ module.
Key parameters
The FloTracᵀᴹ system provides the following key pressure and flow parameters:
Cardiac Output (CO)
Stroke Volume (SV)
Stroke Volume Variation (SVV)
Systemic Vascular Resistance (SVR)
Mean Arterial Pressure (MAP)
Specifications
Physical Specifications
Sensor Length
213cm (84')
Physical Specifications
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Sterile
Packaging Unit
5 FloTracᵀᴹ sensors / package
Usage
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
Yes
CE Certified
Yes
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
867409, 989803220201, 989803220991
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Environmental Specifications
Minimum Shelf Life
175 days
Philips - FloTrac Sensor Red Cap FloTrac sensor - Philips