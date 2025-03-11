Heart failure generates an enormous clinical, social and economic burden, and is likely to increase in the coming years with an aging population and a greater number of therapies to treat heart failure. This burden especially affects areas of lower socio-demographic regions that lack the healthcare infrastructure to meet the challenge effectively.1 The estimated current worldwide economic burden of heart failure is $346.17 billion.1 Clearly, new answers are needed. Robust and reproducible 2D and 3D echocardiographic data are key to diagnosing and managing heart failure.