IntelliSpace Cardiovascular Systems
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular 4.2 (November 2019)
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular 4.1 (April 2019)
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular 3.2 (September 2018)
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular 3.1 (March 2018)
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular 2.3 (July 2017)
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular 2.2 (March 2017)
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular 2.1 (November 2016)
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular 1.2 (December 2015)
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular R1.1L1 (May 2015)
IntelliSpace PACS Systems
IntelliSpace PACS 4.4.551.0 or higher (March 2017)
IntelliSpace PACS 4.4.550.0 (July 2016)
IntelliSpace PACS 4.4.526.0 till IntelliSpace PACS 4.4.550.0 (March 2015)
IntelliSpace PACS 4.4.516 (September 2014)
IntelliSpace PACS 4.4.509 (March 2014)
IntelliSpace PACS 4.4 (May 2012)
IntelliSpace PACS DCX 3.2 (February 2014)
IntelliSpace PACS DCX R3.1.0 (June 2015)
IntelliSpace PACS DCX 3.1 (January 2013)
IntelliSpace Radiology
IntelliSpace Radiology 4.5 (September 2019)
IntelliSpace Universal Data Manager (UDM)
IntelliSpace Universal Data Manager 2.1 (November 2018)
iSite Systems
iSite R4.1 (November 2011)
iSite R3.6 (April 2008)
iSite R3.5 (August 2010)
iSite R3.3 (April 2008)
Xcelera Systems
Xcelera R4.1L1 SP1 (June 2014)
Xcelera R4.1L1 (June 2013)
Xcelera R3.3L1 SP2 (February 2014)
Xcelera R3.3L1 (August 2012)
Xcelera R3.2L1 SP2 (December 2011)
Xcelera R3.2L1 (February 2011)
Xcelera R3.1L1 (June 2010)
Xcelera R2.2L1 SP1 (June 2010)
Xcelera R1.2L4 (September 2007)
EasyAccess Systems
EasyAccess R11.1 (March 2007)
This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: EasyAccess Enterprise R 11.1 (HPUX), EasyAccess Enterprise R 11.1 (WIN), EasyAccess Entry R 11.1, EasyVision DX/CL/RG/Home R 11.1 and EasyCapture F/M R 11.1
- EasyAccess R10.2 (December 2005)
This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: EasyAccess Entry R.10.2, EasyAccess Enterprise R.10.2 (HPUX and W2K), EasyVision DX/CL/RG/Home/MM R.10.2, EasyCapture F/M R10.2 and the ViewForum R4.1.3.1 PACS-plugin.
- EasyAccess R10.1 (October 2005)
This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: EasyAccess Entry R.10.1, EasyAccess Enterprise R.10.1 (HPUX and W2K), EasyVision DX/CL/RG/Home R.10.1, EasyCapture F/M R10.1 and ViewForum R4.1.3.1 PACS-plugin.
- EasyAccess R9.2 (September 2004)
This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: EasyAcess Entry R.9.2, EasyAccess Enterprise R.9.2 (HPUX and W2K), EasyAccess Modality R.3.1, EasyVision DX/CL/RG/Home/CL.net R.9.2, EasyCapture F/M R.9.2 and EasyVision DX Standalone.
- EasyAccess Enterprise R8.2 (June 2002)
- EasyAccess Entry R8.2 (June 2002)
- EasyAccess Enterprise R7.2 (October 2001)
- EasyAccess Entry R7.2 (October 2001)
- EasyAccess R5.1 (June 1999)
- EasyAccess Lite R5.1 (June 1999)
EasyAccess Modality Systems
- EasyAccess Modality R2.1 (August 2002)
- EasyAccess Modality R1.0 (September 2001)
EasyCapture Modality Systems
- EasyCapture Modality R8.2 (August 2002)
EasyAccess RIS Interface
- EasyAccess RIS Interface R1.2 (May 2006)
Media Center systems
Inturis Suite Systems
- Inturis Suite R2.2 (May 2002)
- Inturis Suite R2.1 (May 2001)
- Inturis Suite R1.1.2 (June 2001)
Inturis Online Systems
- Inturis Online R2.1 InDirect Server Interface (IDS) (July 1999)
- Inturis Online R2.1 InDirect Server Work-/Viewstations (July 1999)
- Inturis Online R1.2 (October 1998)
Archive Systems
- Archive R4.1 (July 1998)
EasyReview Systems
- EasyReview R1.2 (January 1997)
EasyWeb Systems
- EasyWeb R4.2 (July 2004)
- EasyWeb R4.1 (January 2002)
- EasyWeb R3.0 (January 2000)
- EasyWeb R2.0 (April 1999)
WebView Systems
For conformance of the WebView systems see the Pegasys Conformance Statement on the NM/ PET section.
EasyVision DX Systems
- EasyVision DX R8.2 (August 2002)
- EasyVision DX R5.1 (June 1999)