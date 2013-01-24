The Medical University of Innsbruck is a young research center with a long tradition, in the heart of the Austrian Alps. Its Department of Cardiac Surgery is a center of excellence for open heart surgery and complex minimally invasive procedures.





Professor Nikolaos Bonaros is a cardiac surgeon who performs complex TAVI cases. Philips Zenition mobile C-arm is helping him see more, at a low radiation exposure so he can perform these challenging cases confidently.