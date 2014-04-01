An intuitive user interface enhanced by highly guided and standardized examination procedures helps you perform routine MRI exams from day one. And with low installation and siting expenses, continuous uptime support and easy upgrades you can continue to enhance your possibilities.
Need more information on Ingenia Prodiva?
Request more information here and we will get in touch with you soon.
1 Based on an internal study comparing workflow with the Achieva MR system
2 ComforTone will be available with Prodiva 1.5T in Q4 of 2017
3 Based on an internal study comparing workflow in a mix of brain, spine, MSK and body applications with the Achieva MR system
4 Normal operation is defined as typical scanning performed with uninterrupted availability of electricity, magnet cooling and excluding service actions
5 Dependent on contract entitlement and local availability
6 Other MR refers to 60 cm 1.5T whole body MRI systems
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand