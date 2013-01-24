If you want more flexibility to deal with capital constraints and rapid changes in your healthcare market, we offer Healthtech Leases – diverse funding instruments to make innovative technology accessible and affordable. With Healthtech Leases, use Philips medical equipment and solutions for the duration of their economic life, as opposed to ownership. Repayment structures are flexible – from fixed to stepped repayments and pay-per-use agreements – to help you make the most out of your in and outgoing cashflows.
Healthy cashflow
Make your capital budget go as far as possible to obtain the innovative technology you need
Improve cashflow with little or no upfront costs
Avoid revenue loss from obsolescent technology
4 to 7-year payment plans linked to lifetime of asset
Flexibility
Access the latest technology at any time
Select fixed or variable payment plans to fit your revenue cycles
Gain options to add new technology without renegotiating a new financing plan
Choose to own or return technology at the end of your contract
Convenience
Bundle equipment, maintenance and healthcare services in one economical payment
Easily upgrade or acquire new technology by renewing your Healthtech Lease
Manage assets efficiently based on usage data and analytics
Choose the payment plan that's right for you
To help address your specific cashflow needs and healthcare goals, we offer fixed and variable plans to lease medical equipment and solutions from Philips. Our financial experts can help you select the payment plan that is best for you.