Αρχική σελίδα
Philips - Κάντε κλικ εδώ για να περιηγηθείτε στην αρχική σελίδα

Αναζήτηση όρων

Extended Payment Terms

Extended Payment Terms

Acquire Philips Healthtech now and pay back over time

Contact us
Philips Capital Home page
    Acquire Philips technology to advance patient care and increase revenues by tapping new funding sources. Increase your purchasing power to acquire the advanced Philips technology and solutions you need now to improve patient care and increase patient revenue. And you acquire legal ownership of the technology right away. Acquisition costs are spread over a longer period of time, preserving cashflow for use in daily operations. This brings expenses on Philips medical equipment, Managed Technology Services and IT solutions in line with revenues from your investments.
    Optimal cashflow
    Optimal cashflow
    • Tap new funding sources to obtain the technology you need to grow
    • Keep bank lines of credit available for other purposes
    • Spread acquisition costs over multiple years to preserve cashflow
    • Align payments with incoming patient revenues 
    Choice of terms
    Choice of terms
    • Fixed or floating interest rate
    • Linear plan – same repayments on principal over the plan
    • Annuity plan – lower monthly payments early on
    • Custom plan – payments tailored to your specific needs and situation
    Extended payment period
    Extended payment period
    • Leverage benefits of new technology over time with 3 to 7-year repayment plans
    • Up to 10-year repayment can be discussed

    Choose the payment plan that's right for you


    Depending on your individual needs and objectives, you can pay back the acquired Philips health technology in fixed or flexible periodic installments. Our financial experts have extensive experience to help you select the payment plan that is best for you.

    Why choose Extended Payment Terms with Philips?


    In addition to extended payment terms and flexible payment structures, Philips Capital can customize a financing plan to match your individual healthcare delivery needs and cashflow restraints. We offer a full spectrum of financing solution to help you get the most value from your investment. Our specialist knowledge of financing medical technology can benefit your healthcare facility. Philips Capital consultants can offer you a strategic asset management plan, ensuring your equipment remains up to date while optimizing cashflows.
    *

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
    *
    *

    Τι σημαίνει αυτό?
    Final CEE consent

    Leading healthcare financing solutions

    Healthtech Leases


    Keep quality high and costs low by leasing Philips health technology
    Find out more

    Extended Payment Terms


    Acquire Philips health technology now and pay back over time
    Find out more

    Trade Finance


    Access working capital solutions to grow your business with Philips
    Find out more

    Disclaimer: 

    This content is for general information purposes only and subject to customization, contract and financier approval. To discover more, please contact your local Philips representative.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand