Offers a dedicated workflow to support the assessment of liver diseases from MRI biomarkers such as Fat Fraction (FF) or T2*/R2*. It provides AI based automatic segmentation of the whole liver on T1 weighted images as well as 3D volumetric and parametric quantification of liver segments and user-defined regions of interest.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Ο ιστοτοπός μας εμφανίζεται καλύτερα με την τελευταία έκδοση του Microsoft Edge, του Google Chrome ή του Firefox.