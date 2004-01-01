Αναζήτηση όρων

MR Liver Health

Automated MR liver assessment

Offers a dedicated workflow to support the assessment of liver diseases from MRI biomarkers such as Fat Fraction (FF) or T2*/R2*. It provides AI based automatic segmentation of the whole liver on T1 weighted images as well as 3D volumetric and parametric quantification of liver segments and user-defined regions of interest.

