CT Spectral Cardiac Viewer

Assists in viewing and evaluating CT images

Assists in viewing and evaluating CT images acquired on the Philips Spectral CT 7000 series scanners family for inspection of spectral images in axial, coronal, sagittal or dedicated cardiac axes (short axis, horizontal long axis, and vertical long axis). ​Offers Photorealistic Volume Rendering (PRVR) for non-HU images.

  • Optional add-on to CT cardiac viewer

