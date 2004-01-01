iU22 xMATRIX S3-1 Sector Array Transducer

3 to 1 MHz extended frequency range. Steerable CW Doppler, PW Doppler, High PRF Doppler, Color Doppler, Color Power Angio, Tissue Doppler Imaging, Freehand 3D, XRES, and Harmonic Imaging. 90° field-of-view. Contrast imaging. Adult cardiology applications, and transcranial Doppler.