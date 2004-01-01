Αναζήτηση όρων

iE33 xMATRIX L9-3 Linear Array

Transducer

Εύρεση παρόμοιων προϊόντων

9 to 3 MHz extended operating frequency range. 15 degrees of trapezoid imaging. 38 mm effective aperture length. Steerable pulsed Doppler, Color Doppler, and Color Power Angio, SonoCT, XRES, Panoramic, and Harmonic Imaging. Vascular (carotid, arterial and venous) and superficial imaging applications. Cerebrovascular (carotids, vertebrals), peripheral vascular (venous, arterial), and internal mammary vessel imaging applications. Contrast applications. Precision Doppler with Fine Angle Steering. Supports biopsy guide capabilities.

Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας
Features
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • -
See all features
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. Με την επιφύλαξη παντός δικαιώματος.

Ο ιστοτοπός μας εμφανίζεται καλύτερα με την τελευταία έκδοση του Microsoft Edge, του Google Chrome ή του Firefox.