SmartCT Angio

This X-ray acquisition technique generates a complete high-resolution 3D visualization of cerebral, cardiac, abdominal or peripheral vasculature from a single rotational angiography run – all controlled via the touch screen at the table. This can improve visibility of tortuous or complex anatomy that may not be seen on a 2D or DSA image.
3D imaging at table side
Reveal information not apparent on 2D or DSA images
SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports treatment planning
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Quickly define any structure of interest
