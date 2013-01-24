StentBoost is a simple, quick, and cost-effective tool to enhance stent visualization in the coronary arteries. With the StentBoost Subtract feature, you can see the stent in relation to the vessel wall as you are working.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The technology of StentBoost enhances the stent, while fading out background noise and anatomical structures. This enhanced visualization shows fine details of stent struts, and thinner and drug-eluting stents. This image supports you in precise placement of the stent.
Non-invasive tool
Non-invasive tool is fast and efficient
StentBoost is a non-invasive stent visualization tool that has no impact on operational costs and procedural workflow. It is an excellent option when a quick result is required. Potential problems such as imperfect positioning or under-deployment can be corrected immediately.
StentBoost Vascular
StentBoost Vascular enhances stents in larger vasculature
Cardiac labs that also perform vascular procedures can now take advantage of Vascular StentBoost to enhance visualization of stents in larger vasculature. This unique tool is based on our StentBoost technology and works in the same non-invasive and intuitive way. By seeing the enhanced stent and vessel in relationship to each other in a still frame, Vascular StentBoost supports you in placing stents correctly and checking stent deployment. It can be used for a variety of interventions.
StentBoost Subtract*
StentBoost Subtract* supports precise positioning
Philips StentBoost subtraction* feature shows the enhanced stent image in relation to the vessel wall to support precise pre- and post stent deployment. This image allows enhanced positioning, especially critical during bifurcation and ostial stenting. It also enables fine control of pre-dilation, stent expansion, and post-dilation.
*The StentBoost Subtract feature is only available with Philips Flat Detector series onwards.
