HeartStart SDK and 3rd Party e-PCR

The HeartStart Data SDK provides developers of electronic patient care reporting systems the tools to map data from the HeartStart MRx, FR2+, FRx, and OnSite systems to virtually any electronic patient care record (e-PCR).
Comprehensive toolkit supports developers
The development environment contains everything a software developer needs to build and test code, including DLLs, a developer's guide, sample code, and sample data for testing.
Industry standard compliant for a familiar environment
The HeartStart Data SDK uses industry-standard technologies such as C#, .NET, and XML. It runs on Windows 7 (32-bit) and Windows XP.
