Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.
The eSSC program combines clinical software and in-home technology that improve outcomes by fostering behavioral change. Customized care plans allow clinicians to set thresholds on incoming vital signs and survey replies, and send educational content to help empower patients to self-care.
eSSC program features and services
The eSSC program combines clinical software and in-home technology that improve outcomes by fostering behavioral change. Customized care plans allow clinicians to set thresholds on incoming vital signs and survey replies, and send educational content to help empower patients to self-care.
eSSC program features and services
The eSSC program combines clinical software and in-home technology that improve outcomes by fostering behavioral change. Customized care plans allow clinicians to set thresholds on incoming vital signs and survey replies, and send educational content to help empower patients to self-care.
Patient participation and engagement
Patient participation and engagement
With the eSSC program, patients with chronic conditions have the professional support and resources they need to stay healthier out of the hospital. The following tools help keep patients in close contact with their care teams, and help them better understand and manage their own health: Daily health status surveys for subjective monitoring, customizable intervention measurements, personal messages from care team members and disease-specific educational content including video, quizzes and tips for improving lifestyle behaviors.
Patient participation and engagement
With the eSSC program, patients with chronic conditions have the professional support and resources they need to stay healthier out of the hospital. The following tools help keep patients in close contact with their care teams, and help them better understand and manage their own health: Daily health status surveys for subjective monitoring, customizable intervention measurements, personal messages from care team members and disease-specific educational content including video, quizzes and tips for improving lifestyle behaviors.
Patient participation and engagement
With the eSSC program, patients with chronic conditions have the professional support and resources they need to stay healthier out of the hospital. The following tools help keep patients in close contact with their care teams, and help them better understand and manage their own health: Daily health status surveys for subjective monitoring, customizable intervention measurements, personal messages from care team members and disease-specific educational content including video, quizzes and tips for improving lifestyle behaviors.
Behavioral science foundation¹
Behavioral science foundation¹
Extensive research on the lifestyle and communication habits of different patient demographics is built into the eSSC program along with input from behavioral scientists on patient motivations and health behaviors. This holistic approach to program design helps provide that patients receive personalized subject-matter and effective, confidence-boosting self-care strategies.
Behavioral science foundation¹
Extensive research on the lifestyle and communication habits of different patient demographics is built into the eSSC program along with input from behavioral scientists on patient motivations and health behaviors. This holistic approach to program design helps provide that patients receive personalized subject-matter and effective, confidence-boosting self-care strategies.
Behavioral science foundation¹
Extensive research on the lifestyle and communication habits of different patient demographics is built into the eSSC program along with input from behavioral scientists on patient motivations and health behaviors. This holistic approach to program design helps provide that patients receive personalized subject-matter and effective, confidence-boosting self-care strategies.
Clinical support and training
Clinical support and training
The eSSC program includes comprehensive support and training resources, including patient selection criteria setting; patient stratification tools, including surveys on medication compliance, nutrition and depression; and reporting for program administrators and physicians.
Clinical support and training
The eSSC program includes comprehensive support and training resources, including patient selection criteria setting; patient stratification tools, including surveys on medication compliance, nutrition and depression; and reporting for program administrators and physicians.
Clinical support and training
The eSSC program includes comprehensive support and training resources, including patient selection criteria setting; patient stratification tools, including surveys on medication compliance, nutrition and depression; and reporting for program administrators and physicians.
Patient education support
Patient education support
Audiovisual patient education programs leverage video and tablet technology to increase health literacy for patient populations. The use of less technical language combined with an interactive approach helps improve patient knowledge, self-care abilities and confidence; which can lead to behavioral changes that make a difference in health and quality of life.
Patient education support
Audiovisual patient education programs leverage video and tablet technology to increase health literacy for patient populations. The use of less technical language combined with an interactive approach helps improve patient knowledge, self-care abilities and confidence; which can lead to behavioral changes that make a difference in health and quality of life.
Patient education support
Audiovisual patient education programs leverage video and tablet technology to increase health literacy for patient populations. The use of less technical language combined with an interactive approach helps improve patient knowledge, self-care abilities and confidence; which can lead to behavioral changes that make a difference in health and quality of life.
Technology-powered communication
Technology-powered communication
Using two-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, two-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Technology-powered communication
Using two-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, two-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Technology-powered communication
Using two-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, two-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Implementation services
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services for program design and resource planning.
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services for program design and resource planning.
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services for program design and resource planning.
The eSSC program combines clinical software and in-home technology that improve outcomes by fostering behavioral change. Customized care plans allow clinicians to set thresholds on incoming vital signs and survey replies, and send educational content to help empower patients to self-care.
eSSC program features and services
The eSSC program combines clinical software and in-home technology that improve outcomes by fostering behavioral change. Customized care plans allow clinicians to set thresholds on incoming vital signs and survey replies, and send educational content to help empower patients to self-care.
eSSC program features and services
The eSSC program combines clinical software and in-home technology that improve outcomes by fostering behavioral change. Customized care plans allow clinicians to set thresholds on incoming vital signs and survey replies, and send educational content to help empower patients to self-care.
Patient participation and engagement
Patient participation and engagement
With the eSSC program, patients with chronic conditions have the professional support and resources they need to stay healthier out of the hospital. The following tools help keep patients in close contact with their care teams, and help them better understand and manage their own health: Daily health status surveys for subjective monitoring, customizable intervention measurements, personal messages from care team members and disease-specific educational content including video, quizzes and tips for improving lifestyle behaviors.
Patient participation and engagement
With the eSSC program, patients with chronic conditions have the professional support and resources they need to stay healthier out of the hospital. The following tools help keep patients in close contact with their care teams, and help them better understand and manage their own health: Daily health status surveys for subjective monitoring, customizable intervention measurements, personal messages from care team members and disease-specific educational content including video, quizzes and tips for improving lifestyle behaviors.
Patient participation and engagement
With the eSSC program, patients with chronic conditions have the professional support and resources they need to stay healthier out of the hospital. The following tools help keep patients in close contact with their care teams, and help them better understand and manage their own health: Daily health status surveys for subjective monitoring, customizable intervention measurements, personal messages from care team members and disease-specific educational content including video, quizzes and tips for improving lifestyle behaviors.
Behavioral science foundation¹
Behavioral science foundation¹
Extensive research on the lifestyle and communication habits of different patient demographics is built into the eSSC program along with input from behavioral scientists on patient motivations and health behaviors. This holistic approach to program design helps provide that patients receive personalized subject-matter and effective, confidence-boosting self-care strategies.
Behavioral science foundation¹
Extensive research on the lifestyle and communication habits of different patient demographics is built into the eSSC program along with input from behavioral scientists on patient motivations and health behaviors. This holistic approach to program design helps provide that patients receive personalized subject-matter and effective, confidence-boosting self-care strategies.
Behavioral science foundation¹
Extensive research on the lifestyle and communication habits of different patient demographics is built into the eSSC program along with input from behavioral scientists on patient motivations and health behaviors. This holistic approach to program design helps provide that patients receive personalized subject-matter and effective, confidence-boosting self-care strategies.
Clinical support and training
Clinical support and training
The eSSC program includes comprehensive support and training resources, including patient selection criteria setting; patient stratification tools, including surveys on medication compliance, nutrition and depression; and reporting for program administrators and physicians.
Clinical support and training
The eSSC program includes comprehensive support and training resources, including patient selection criteria setting; patient stratification tools, including surveys on medication compliance, nutrition and depression; and reporting for program administrators and physicians.
Clinical support and training
The eSSC program includes comprehensive support and training resources, including patient selection criteria setting; patient stratification tools, including surveys on medication compliance, nutrition and depression; and reporting for program administrators and physicians.
Patient education support
Patient education support
Audiovisual patient education programs leverage video and tablet technology to increase health literacy for patient populations. The use of less technical language combined with an interactive approach helps improve patient knowledge, self-care abilities and confidence; which can lead to behavioral changes that make a difference in health and quality of life.
Patient education support
Audiovisual patient education programs leverage video and tablet technology to increase health literacy for patient populations. The use of less technical language combined with an interactive approach helps improve patient knowledge, self-care abilities and confidence; which can lead to behavioral changes that make a difference in health and quality of life.
Patient education support
Audiovisual patient education programs leverage video and tablet technology to increase health literacy for patient populations. The use of less technical language combined with an interactive approach helps improve patient knowledge, self-care abilities and confidence; which can lead to behavioral changes that make a difference in health and quality of life.
Technology-powered communication
Technology-powered communication
Using two-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, two-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Technology-powered communication
Using two-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, two-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Technology-powered communication
Using two-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, two-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Implementation services
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services for program design and resource planning.
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services for program design and resource planning.
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services for program design and resource planning.
1.Debra Lieberman, Ph.D., Consultant, Evidence-Based Strategies for Improving Home Telehealth Educational Videos Users’ Health Behaviors,(2015)
2.Bashshur RL, et al. The Empirical Foundations of Telemedicine Interventions for Chronic Disease Management. Telemed and e-Health. 2014 Sept; 20(9):769-800.
Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.